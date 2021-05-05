Council trying to contain itself on shipping containers

PAYETTE — Those who are looking to add storage space in a residential area in Payette could do so by renting a storage container on a short-term basis. But it’s important to note that once it’s on your property, city officials start the clock.
At the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, councilors reviewed Ordinance 1491. The ordinance amends Payette City Code 17.64.220 to specifically prohibit shipping containers from being used in residential districts within the city or its impact area, except if used on a short-term basis.
The ordinance states, “Placement of storage containers within a public right-of-way is prohibited except where temporary placement has been authorized through approval of a right-of-way encroachment permit.”
As presently written, the code allows such containers for moving household contents into or out of a house for up to 90 days in any calendar year and can only be on the property or a driveway. Containers for construction projects are allowed up to six months in any 12-month period from the time it’s put on the construction site.
The existing code states, “The building inspector or designee may grant extensions of up to six (6) months, but only if it is determined that:
• The storage container is located on a site with an active building permit.
• The storage container is a necessary part of the construction process.
• Not be allowed in the public right-of-way.
• Construction is moving forward in a timely manner and in accordance with generally accepted industry standards.
• The storage containers shall be removed prior to the granting of a certificate of occupancy.”
The ordinance further adds that a conditional use permit may be obtained to use these containers as accessory storage units in commercial zoning districts for up to five years and industrial districts for up to 10 years, as long as they’re not used for residential purposes. Containers may only be 46 feet in length.
Violations of this ordinance would result in an infraction being issued by a citing officer.
Councilor Daniel Lopez expressed that he felt the ordinance didn’t do enough to accommodate the needs of the community, calling the ordinance a “consolation prize.”
“There’s some good stuff that [Planning and Zoning] changed, but unless it addresses the fact of having storage containers on residential private property for me there’s no reason to change the ordinance,” he said.
Councilor Craig Jensen noted that Weiser added similar restrictions on containers, with Weiser City Code 4-8-1 being updated to provide for a $25 per day fine for violations. According to the city of Weiser website, this provision was updated there in March 2020.
Lopez suggested sending the ordinance back to planning and zoning for further amendment. But city attorney Dan Chadwick noted that at this point it would require going back to square one including on the public hearing process.
“You as the governing body have the ability to produce your own draft ordinance to change the statute,” said Chadwick, stating such actions are rare for the council and is not a favored practice.
Mayor Jeff Williams noted that the public hearing for this ordinance did not attract a significant response, as confirmed by city clerk Mary Cordova.
“I don’t see why this body would want to usurp their [planning and zoning] authority, when they’re the ones having the public hearing,” said Williams.
He also noted that while it is possible for planning and zoning to attend city council meetings, it is not vice versa for city councilors to do so.
The council was split on suspending its three-readings rules to pass the ordinance on its second reading, voting 3-3 to do so. However, Jensen moved to approved the ordinance with Councilor Mike Kee seconding.
The roll call vote to approve was 5-1, with Lopez casting the only dissenting vote.
