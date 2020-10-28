Council revisits county levy correction

PAYETTE — During the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Oct. 19, a topic that came up during Mayor Jeff Williams’ comments was the matter of a county correction to levy revenues paid to the city of Payette.
In a letter to the commissioners dated Sept. 17, City Clerk Mary Cordova stated that the county had made an error on its L-1 statement to the state tax commission. Cordova pointed to the use of the state’s provision for a special projects levy rate under Idaho Code 40-801(1)(b) and paying the city $12,444. She stated the city should have received $55,700 under 40-801(1)(a), under a maintenance and operations levy.
During the Payette County Commissioners meeting on Sept. 21, County Clerk Lindsey Bratcher said “there was no error” and Commissioner Marc Shigeta clarified that the commission was “trying to apply 40-801 [correctly].”
Commissioner Reece Hrizuk indicated that the city wasn’t told about this due to issues relating to the departure of Betty Dressen as county clerk in June.
“This has been an ongoing issue for years between cities and counties and it’s not unusual,” noted City Attorney Dan Chadwick. “What’s disappointing is the fact that people who know better should be giving you a straight story, so you know what they’re doing. Legally, they can do it however they wanna do it.”
Williams said the steps being taken by the city won’t involve legal damages, but rather to make sure the two parties keep talking to avoid this happening again.
“There definitely won’t be any action [against County officials] but from the City’s perspective we will constantly work on improved Communication,” Williams clarified in an Oct. 21 email.
Nonetheless, Williams said during the meeting that “we’re not real happy with how the county did that.”
“The bad thing about it now is that special projects can be anywhere in the county,” said Cordova. “Now our taxpayers are paying for … something that our residents don’t normally do. In my humble opinion, I don’t know that I agree with that.”
The city had to cut $43,255 from its street department due to the correction, according to Cordova.
