Council OK’s sidewalk utility fee program

PAYETTE — Payette City Council members hope to see progress in the area of sidewalk repairs, as they approved the city’s new sidewalk utility fee program at their regular meeting on Monday.
During the meeting, the council discussed the city’s Sidewalk Repair Grant Program, which is aimed to help residents with the cost of improving sidewalks on their properties. City Code Title 12 says that property owners are solely responsible for sidewalk maintenance adjacent to their homes. Ordinance 1480 amends City Code with a new chapter to establish the program.
The grants will be financed through a $0.50 fee, added to Payette residents’ water bills and these proceeds go straight into the city’s sidewalk fund.
The program caps reimbursement of sidewalk replacement costs at 50% of the lowest bid received for a given project, for commercial properties, 75% for residential, or $3,000, whichever is lower. For right-of-way tree removal, the same shares of cost are reimbursed, up to $1,000. The ordinance sets a cap of $1 per month for each residential dwelling unit and $2 per month for each commercial or industrial account.
Despite being a business owner himself, Councilor Daniel Lopez expressed concern about the potential for commercial owners to gain more funds from the grant program.
“It is the cost of doing business to maintain your own property,” said Lopez. “In lieu of seeing more fees come about, I would rather see this that we’re not going to supplement commercial, because … commercial properties should be able to maintain their properties on their own.”
Councilor Ray Wickersham noted that downtown businesses each chipped in when sidewalks in the downtown district were repaved, but did not say when that work happened.
Mayor Jeff Williams said he didn’t see much need for commercial sidewalk repairs.
“I can’t think of any business that has a train wreck of a front sidewalk,” said Williams. “Usually your first impression is pretty important to give people coming in the door.”
Nonetheless, Williams acknowledged that the program is likely to need adjustment over time to ensure fair play.
“Is it perfect? We don’t know,” he said.
Councilor Lori Steiniker praised the proposed program, saying it provides a “great incentive” for residents to make needed repairs to their sidewalks.
Councilor Kahlia Morin made the motion to approve the program, with Wickersham seconding. The vote to approve was unanimous.
According to City Clerk Mary Cordova, the grant program will begin accepting applications as early as next week or as soon as the ordinance is published. The first awards are estimated to be available after Jan. 1, 2021.
