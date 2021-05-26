Council mulls over when to apply for T-Mobile grant

FRUITLAND — One of the nation’s mobile networks carriers, T-Mobile, is offering a grant program called “Hometown Grants” in which the company is offering $25 million “to small town grants over the five years” according to information presented on its website.
The Fruitland City Council, at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night, brought up the grant program.
Councilor Stuart Grimes asked whether the grants are “good for up to $50,000” per city, which was confirmed by Councilor Kari Peterson who said that the program is looking for projects that are “shovel ready.” She also said that according to the information she received the grants are for programs in which the “community can gather.”
Fruitland Public Works Director Jerry Campbell made the suggestion that the city apply for the entire amount of $50,000 and focus those funds on purchasing playground equipment for the Payette River Sports Complex.
He also said that a picnic shelter in the general area would also cost around $50,000.
Peterson said that of the deadlines being presented correspond to the seasons: spring, summer, fall and winter.
Fruitland City Administrator Rick Watkins said that as budgeting for potential grant money goes, it is important to know what, if any, the matching funds are for a program like this.
Grimes moved that the city “start the process” in applying for the T-Mobile Hometown Grant program, directing Watkins to write a grant proposal. The motion was unanimously approved by the council.
