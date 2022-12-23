Council holds first meeting in new chambers

The New Plymouth City Council and other city officials are pictured in the new council chambers at New Plymouth City Hall Monday evening. After numerous delays in completion of the city hall project, city officials officially moved to the new building at 215 N. Plymouth Ave. on Dec. 12.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

NEW PLYMOUTH — Perhaps more significant than matters of business conducted at the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on Monday is the fact that the meeting is not only the last one for the 2022 calendar year, but also the first in the new city hall. Previously, the council used a converted garage space at its former home base to conduct these meetings.

Mayor Rick York opened this meeting by acknowledging this end product of the city’s efforts, more than a decade in the making.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

