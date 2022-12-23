Council holds first meeting in new chambers

The New Plymouth City Council and other city officials are pictured in the new council chambers at New Plymouth City Hall Monday evening. After numerous delays in completion of the city hall project, city officials officially moved to the new building at 215 N. Plymouth Ave. on Dec. 12.
NEW PLYMOUTH — Perhaps more significant than matters of business conducted at the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on Monday is the fact that the meeting is not only the last one for the 2022 calendar year, but also the first in the new city hall. Previously, the council used a converted garage space at its former home base to conduct these meetings.
Mayor Rick York opened this meeting by acknowledging this end product of the city’s efforts, more than a decade in the making.
“I’d like to welcome all of you to our new city hall,” said York. “It’ll take a while to get everything finalized, but we’ll get in that direction. Bear with us. We haven’t put up a suggestion box yet, because we don’t want to fill it up” before city officials get settled in, he added.
Noteworthy is that among various moving tasks already in progress, city officials have not yet gotten to the task of setting up flags in the new council chambers as of Monday evening. City Attorney Dan Chadwick provided a flag for the pledge of allegiance — an image of the U.S. flag displayed on his laptop computer.
City Clerk Danielle Painter acknowledged that the effort to save the needed funds to relocate city hall predate her arrival as a city employee 10 years ago.
“[City officials] had already been saving; I would say [approximately] 15 years,” she said.
Councilor Bill Warnke said he desired to see an open house held for the public to tour the new facility. Painter informed him that plans for such are in the works.
“I actually talked to Mary Kummer with [Idaho Counties Risk Management Program] prior to us moving in and she said [they] would provide help with the ribbon cutting. We were thinking spring.”
However, she stopped short of naming a tentative date for the open house.
In other matters
The meeting was relatively short, with the only major agenda item addressed the evening being the setting of the council’s regular meeting schedule for the 2023 calendar year. The council meets every first and third Monday of the month at 6 p.m., except on weeks where the meeting falls on a holiday; Those meetings are held the following day, instead.
A resolution surrounding a clerical error in zoning of residential property on Holly Avenue was tabled for the council’s Jan. 3 meeting, as it was not labeled an agenda item according to Painter.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
