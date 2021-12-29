Council handles bevy of issues with new city hall building

NEW PLYMOUTH — Moving house isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, as members of the New Plymouth City Council expressed at its regular meeting on Dec. 20. The agenda saw a list of construction changes and payments to be dealt with, as city officials prepare to move City Hall into its new home less than a block south of its present home.
The meeting saw modestly high attendance by New Plymouth residents.
Action items on the agenda pertaining to this renovation included change orders for the following: Tracing, identifying and repairing electrical circuits, addressing the existing gas system, and ensuring roof and foundation structures, and fire equipment all meet present building codes.
At times during the meeting, discussion of these items became spirited. It took multiple motions for the council to decide what to do with the matter of paying for work to trace and identify electrical circuits.
Councilor Eileen Balcer took issue with the frequency of change orders which have come up during the renovation project.
“Why is it that there’s a change order to do this work, when this should have been part of the original bid? This to me is common sense,” said Balcer, which was met by applause from community members.
However, this response was met with City Attorney Dan Chadwick chiding attendees in his “dad voice,” as he described it later in the evening.
“Ladies and gentlemen, please be respectful; They’re trying to do their business,” said Chadwick. “When you do things like that, it makes it very hard for the council to concentrate on the issues.”
Following are the results of several of the successful motions made during this meeting.
• A payment of $1,386 was made to EKC Construction of Boise, which traced and identified the building’s circuits. Moved for approval by Councilor Bill Warnke and seconded by Councilor Cora Kurth, the vote tied 2-2. Mayor Rick York voted in favor, thus the motion carried.
• Electrical work for the new building’s break room totaled $2,423. Balcer moved to accept, seconded by Warnke. The motion carried 4-0.
• Councilor Tom Hoppell moved to approve $622 for work to inspect and fix the building’s gas system, seconded by Warnke. This motion also carried 4-0.
• Hoppell moved to approve work to repaint a hallway and upgrade a fire extinguisher cabinet to meet applicable fire codes, seconded by Kurth. This motion carried 4-0, as well.
• The council moved to table, for the second time, the action item pertaining to a change order on renovating the roof structure at the new building. It will take up this item again during its next meeting on Jan. 10
A move-in date for the new city hall building has not yet been announced.
Christmas at City Hall
At its Dec. 6 meeting, the council approved $100 checks for full-time employees, and certificates for hams or turkeys for employees, and the New Plymouth Library Board and Planning & Zoning Commission. Balcer moved to approve these gifts, seconded by Hoppell. The motion carried.
