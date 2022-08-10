Council considers expanding Payette Airport Commission

PAYETTE
Improvement is on the minds of the Payette Airport Commission’s members — increasing utilization by future generations, improving airport function, and making it easier to join the commission. That last point was brought before the Payette City Council at its regular meeting on July 18 by Frazer Peterson, chairperson of the commission.
Peterson explained that present requirements, which mandate all members must live in Payette except for one who must live within the county, reduce the commission’s potential candidate pool.
“That seriously limits the number of people that can be on there,” said Peterson on July 18. “We want them to have some type of aviation background.”
He noted that such requirements are not in place at Ontario or Weiser, seeking instead that members have piloting experience. He added that members of the Friends of the Payette Airport group are ineligible to join the commission, saying some members of that group would like to join the commission.
“This commission does not spend money; We do not have a budget. We make no financial decisions. All we do is come to you with recommendations … There is no financial interest on either Friends of the Payette Airport or on the Airport Commission. Everything comes to you [the council].”
City officials responded to Peterson’s concerns with the proposal of Ordinance 1512, presented at the council’s subsequent meeting on Monday. Through the ordinance, councilors aim to amend Payette Municipal Code 2.78, by increasing the number of commission members from five to seven.
It also removes the present residency requirement.
It also amends the term structure to reflect the increase in members: Three members would be appointed for one year each, three for two years each and one for a three-year term.
Peterson returned to comment on the proposed ordinance.
“We will not be back in six months,” said Peterson, with councilors responding with lighthearted laughs. “This is a long time coming. The fact that you’re considering this is a blessing to us.”
Peterson noted that the limited number of members presents a risk of having to cancel meetings due to lack of a quorum. He said several officers of the Friends of the Payette Airport organization have expressed a desire to be on the commission, but are presently not allowed to.
City Attorney Dan Chadwick explained that holding leadership positions, such as the friends hold, presents potential for conflicts of interest.
As Councilor Bobbie Black observed, abolishing the residency requirement comes with a risk of excessive outside influence.
“I really believe that it [the commission] should have some Payette citizens on it,” Black said. “Otherwise, we could have all county, which … since it’s a city airport, I truly believe it should be a number that is city residents.”
But as Councilor Ray Wickersham pointed out, the council retains the ability to accept or reject commission candidates as presented.
“We have the final vote on most of their stuff,” said Wickersham.
Peterson further added that he intends to prioritize candidates from Payette before fanning any searches out to surrounding communities.
“We just want to make sure you have a pilot, or someone who understands aviation … our whole thing is just to try and make your airport as good as we can with the best people that we can.”
Councilor Daniel Lopez expressed that hangar owners should qualify as an equivalent of a resident.
“They have put their money into the city of Payette’s infrastructure. Even if they don’t reside in the city of Payette, they are paying taxes on a building that exists in the city of Payette,” he said.
Lopez further expressed that he recommends commission members have a look at the ordinance and give feedback before the council proceeds with it.
Black moved to table the ordinance to a second reading for further review, seconded by Lopez. The motion carried unanimously, 5-0.
Peterson is a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
