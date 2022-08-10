Council considers expanding Payette Airport Commission

Payette Airport Commission Chairperson Frazer Peterson, left, speaks to the Payette City Council on Aug. 1, regarding changes he feels are necessary for the commission to attract members. He cited residency restrictions, which require most members to live in the city of Payette.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PAYETTE

Improvement is on the minds of the Payette Airport Commission’s members — increasing utilization by future generations, improving airport function, and making it easier to join the commission. That last point was brought before the Payette City Council at its regular meeting on July 18 by Frazer Peterson, chairperson of the commission.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com

Tags

Load comments