Tentative budget approved

The Payette City Council, as seen at their regular meeting on July 6. Several councilors sat at tables placed away from their normal desks, due to social distancing requirements. The Council voted to approve the tentative

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE - After months of work sessions and much discussion, the Payette City Council voted to adopt their tentative budget for Fiscal Year 21. The fiscal period runs from Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021.

Forgone monies for the city’s River Street project in the amount of $252,000 are included in the Street expenditures line of the budget.

“Whether it remains by time to adopt the final budget remains to be seen!” said City Clerk Mary Cordova in an email immediately following the meeting on July 6.

The Payette Municipal Airport will not see money from city’s property tax levies this year, but Cordova said they don’t necessarily need those monies.

“They do not need property taxes this year to operate. They generate revenue from fuel sales.”

During the meeting, Mayor Jeff Williams clarified the purpose of the budget for those members of the public present at the meeting.

“A tentative budget is what a municipality, or county for that matter, sets that they cannot go higher than that,” explained WIlliams. “They can always cut it.”

“And it usually is [cut],” added Councilor Ray Wickersham.

Wickersham made the motion to adopt the tentative budget, with Councilor Kahlia Morin seconding. 

The roll call vote to approve the budget was unanimous.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments