Could mRNA vaccines soon be outlawed in Idaho?

PAYETTE COUNTY — What do school matters, sex offender registration, service agreements and stopping mRNA vaccines have in common? They’re all topics of bills under discussion as part of the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session.
A workload of 279 bills may seem trivial to some, but if passed, many of them will add up to big changes in how daily business is handled in Idaho. Following are examples of newly introduced legislation, with updates as of Friday.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 114: Under Idaho Code 18-916, it’s already a misdemeanor to upbraid, insult or abuse a public school teacher in the presence of a minor. This Education Committee bill would expand this law’s reach to cover abuse of all public school employees, while such employees are acting within the scope of their duties.
The bill’s first reading took place Feb. 9.
• House Bill 117: Under this Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee bill, certain individuals on the sex offender registry would be allowed to apply for exemption from registration after 10 years. It would amend Idaho Code 18-8310 to require petitioners to prove they have no criminal charges or investigations pending, and that the district court handling the application check to make sure that petitioners are not repeat offenders or designated as violent predators.
Its first reading was Feb. 10. Other than the changes the bill would introduce, sexual offender registration in Idaho remains a lifelong requirement.
• House Bill 133: The Transportation and Defense Committee has revved up the engine on this bill, which would allow private parental driver’s education in Idaho.
“This legislation would benefit citizens from rural areas who must travel long distances to take their children to required public or private driver’s education instructors and provide equal opportunity for children of all income levels to test for a driver’s license by reducing the need to pay expensive fees for private education,” its statement of purpose reads.
Introduced Feb. 13, the bill has passed its first checkpoint Feb. 16 with a House vote of 61-8-1. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, gave the bill the green light.
Its next checkpoint is the Senate, as reported Thursday.
• House Bill 154: Opponents of mRNA vaccines may be interested in this Health and Welfare Committee bill, which seeks to make it a misdemeanor in the state of Idaho for medical providers to offer or administer such shots in humans or other mammals. Such a ban would be recognized officially as Idaho Code 18-926, if passed.
Its first reading was Feb. 15.
• House Bill 158: Have you ever felt cheated in buying or selling a property, particularly when it came time to sign a service agreement? If passed, this Ways and Means Committee bill could offer homebuyers some relief both now and in the future.
“The goal of this legislation is to protect homeowners and to provide a remedy for existing Unfair Service Agreements, while discouraging future unfair and deceptive trade practices in real estate transactions,” its statement reads.
The bill was introduced Feb. 16.
Senate
• Senate Bill 1070: “School districts in rural areas have expressed difficulty in being able to recruit 15% of the [career technical school] students from other high schools during the initial startup years when they are reliant on high school students from neighboring school districts or charter schools,” reads this bill’s statement. The newly-announced closure of the Payette School District’s Treasure Valley Technical School is one such example.
To help newly-started schools satisfy the 15% requirement under Idaho Code 33-1002G, this Education Committee bill would allow newly started career technical schools to qualify for funding with as little as 5% of its students coming from neighboring districts.
Its first reading came Feb. 10.
• Senate Bill 1093: Is it possible for food which contains vaccines or related material to make their way onto your plate? Under this Health and Welfare Committee bill, it wouldn’t be legal unless it was labeled as containing such material.
“This legislation amends section 37-115 of Idaho Code by adding a section to prohibit certain conduct regarding food that contains a vaccine or vaccine material targeted toward a consumer of such food, and to provide labeling in certain instances,” according to its statement.
The bill was given its first reading Feb. 13.
• Senate Bill 1099: As the discussion of school choice remains a hot button topic nationwide, this Education Committee bill is aimed at giving parents and students more transparency about what a school teaches and protecting parents’ rights to oversee their child’s education.
“This bill protects students and families from intrusion into personal and private matters by the government and additionally provides transparency to parents regarding activities within schools,” its statement reads.
Called the “Protection of Pupil and Parental Rights Act,” its first reading was Feb. 13.
