Could mRNA vaccines soon be outlawed in Idaho?
Independent-Enterprise, file photo

PAYETTE COUNTY — What do school matters, sex offender registration, service agreements and stopping mRNA vaccines have in common? They’re all topics of bills under discussion as part of the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session.

A workload of 279 bills may seem trivial to some, but if passed, many of them will add up to big changes in how daily business is handled in Idaho. Following are examples of newly introduced legislation, with updates as of Friday.



Tags

Load comments