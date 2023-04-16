Conservation officials hold first town hall since pandemic

Mick Thomas of the Idaho Department of Lands gives a presentation on changes to state oil and gas statutes during a town hall meeting at Fruitland City Hall on Wednesday. This was the first such town hall meeting Thomas has conducted since 2019.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — It had been more than three years since the last time Oil and Gas Conservation Commission held a public forum for residents to voice concerns, as even these conversations were affected by COVID-19. But Wednesday evening, the conversation returned to in-person participation, as the commission hosted its first town hall meeting back in Payette County at Fruitland City Hall.

In an April 5 letter to royalty earners as obtained by the newspaper on April 9, Richard Brown, co-owner of Snake River Oil and Gas, encouraged people to attend while stating a belief that opposition to Payette County gas exploration and extraction was coming from outside of the county and from out of state.



EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first part of our two-part coverage of the oil and gas town hall meeting. In the second part of our coverage, the newspaper will delve into questions and concerns raised by its attendees. 

