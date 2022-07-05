Comprehensive Plan coming due for update

FRUITLAND — As the Western Treasure Valley continues to receive newcomers from elsewhere in the U.S., officials at city and county levels have been responding by checking their comprehensive plans to see where they can direct the related residential and agriculture growth. The Fruitland City Council is presently working to determine whether the city’s comprehensive plan and separate zoning map stands to benefit from revisions in Fiscal Year 2024.
At its regular meeting on Monday, the council discussed how it would approach such revisions, in response to a memo submitted by City Administrator Stuart Grimes which outlines the city’s options. The city’s plans was last updated in 2013, prepared by HDR Engineering of Boise.
“I contacted Sherri Freemuth [an independent planner], she worked on the last one with HDR” and the prior one, said Grimes. “She is familiar with Fruitland. I … contacted her to find out just a rough number to plug in for budget, because I knew that she has just been working on completing the comp plan for Jerome.”
According to Grimes, Freemuth would be available to tackle the city’s plans this fall. Otherwise, he said the city could solicit proposals from other firms and could budget to pay for updates over a period of two years.
Presently, Freemuth estimates the cost to update Fruitland’s maps would be approximately $100,000.
Grimes observed that keeping such maps increases the likelihood of the city being awarded grants when officials apply for them.
“If your comp plan is freshly updated, you score more points on those grant applications,” he said, adding that it is not regarded as a regulatory document under the law which is why procedures to amend it exist.
The reason for comprehensive plans is to show where our city wants to grow and what we want that growth to look like,” said Council President Kari Peterson.
City Attorney Stephanie Bonney expressed disbelief about present costs of updating comprehensive plans, based on her own experience doing so.
“I’ve written the darn things from scratch for some of my little cities,” said Bonney.
Grimes notes that the cost includes the cost of holding public meetings to solicit comments.
According to Payette County Commissioner Jennifer Riebe, the cost of updating the county’s comprehensive plan was in that same ball park.
“The County had a contract with J-U-B Engineering for $90,000, but we also provided a lot of staff and volunteer time to pull it together,” said Riebe.
Elsewhere in the county, comprehensive plan updates have already been on people’s minds.
The Payette County Board of Commissioners voted earlier this year to adopt the county’s updated comprehensive plan. In Payette, the city’s most recent comprehensive plan map was approved in 2018.
As previously reported by the newspaper, New Plymouth city officials are in the early stages of possibly updating that city’s plan, which has not been updated since 2002.
But as Grimes noted, cases like New Plymouth’s don’t automatically require officials to revisit their maps as often as in bigger cities.
“If you haven’t experienced a lot of growth and you don’t have the capability to grow a lot right now, like they don’t, as long as your goals haven’t changed then there really isn’t any reason to go out and spend that kind of money,” he said.
In an email Friday, Grimes explained the timing of the proposed map updates.
“The recommendation for cities to keep their comprehensive plans updated comes from several sources. The Association of Idaho Cities encourages it, as well as many of the funding sources that we would potentially utilize for large projects. When agencies such as USDA Rural, Idaho Department of Commerce and DEQ evaluate grant applications, they take many things into consideration. An up-to-date comprehensive plan helps cities and counties score higher on those grant applications. It is also just best practices for cities to update their comprehensive plan periodically. As cities grow and develop over time it is a good idea to update your city’s vision for the future of the community.”
Councilor Tom Limbaugh moved to table this matter for discussion at the city’s next budget hearing at a time to be announced, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
