Community organization seeks to start mobile museum

Alma Mater, Inc. Representative Bob Barowsky speaks to attendees at the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Dec. 7. There, he shared about plans to start a mobile museum, encompassing the city’s history from the 1970s and earlier.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — The city of Fruitland has grown to more than 6,000 people in recent years, with a city limits sign at the city’s north end stating its population is 6,072. As city officials plan for further growth in the future, one organization is looking at showing newcomers — and reminding longtime residents of — the city’s past.

Bob Barowsky, a representative of Alma Mater, Inc., spoke during the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Dec. 7. There, he gave attendees a history of his organization.



