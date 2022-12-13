Community organization seeks to start mobile museum

Alma Mater, Inc. Representative Bob Barowsky speaks to attendees at the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Dec. 7. There, he shared about plans to start a mobile museum, encompassing the city’s history from the 1970s and earlier.
FRUITLAND — The city of Fruitland has grown to more than 6,000 people in recent years, with a city limits sign at the city’s north end stating its population is 6,072. As city officials plan for further growth in the future, one organization is looking at showing newcomers — and reminding longtime residents of — the city’s past.
Bob Barowsky, a representative of Alma Mater, Inc., spoke during the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Dec. 7. There, he gave attendees a history of his organization.
“We started in 1982; I wasn’t there then,” he noted. About the original purpose, he said,” They were run with the all-school reunion, and what they did is they honored teachers. They were the non-profit … they raised funds for teachers during the … reunion.”
In the early 1990s, after Fruitland High School moved to its present campus, Alma Mater purchased the former campus and owned it until 2000 when it was sold.
“The primary mission … now is just to pick up community projects as they come available or demanded by the community.”
Such projects include placement of the “Welcome to Fruitland” sign at the north end of the city limits. The organization has future plans to place another sign at the south end.
“We’re looking for property now,” to place the sign, said Barowsky. He added that the organization also maintains the planters seen along Fruitland’s Main Street.
He told attendees that these projects include a selection of various project which were managed by the Fruitland Lions Club, around the time of its official dissolution in March 2021.
During the luncheon, he told attendees of plans to begin a mobile museum to display at various city events each year.
“Since we sold all the real properties that we [had], we ended up with a lot of artifacts for the city of Fruitland [that come from] its heritage in the early 1900s and up. We bought a cargo trailer, and we’re going to end up converting that” for use as the mobile museum, Barowsky said. “We just purchased that last month, so we’re still in the process of doing all of this stuff.”
He added that a webpage with historic Fruitland photos from the 1970s and earlier is under development as of press time, stating that the project aims to focus on city history going back at least 50 years.
“It’s really kind of neat to study the history of Fruitland. It really is; We didn’t even become a city until 1948.”
Barowsky said the organization will continue to seek ways to fund projects that come their way, as such become possible. He requested that individuals with pictures of Fruitland from the 1970s and back submit them to Alma Mater. The organization’s bookkeeper is Lucinda Day of Big Sky Sportswear in Fruitland.
Big Sky’s address is 245 S.W. 3rd St., and its phone number is (208) 452-5070.
Barowsky is a former Lions Club president and 45-year member as of 2021. He was Payette County Sheriff from 1981 to 2005, and served on the Fruitland City Council in the 1970s.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.