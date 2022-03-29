Common Core replacement succeeds, as library funding gets rewrites

PAYETTE COUNTY — The 2022 Idaho Legislative Session continues into its 12th week, with sine die adjournment delayed by ongoing debate over budget bills as noted by KTVB. Difficulties in passing the Fiscal Year 2023 libraries budget was a contributing factor, according to its report.
Throughout the session, a total of 660 bills and resolutions have come across the tables. Following are examples of bills expected to have a significant impact on the state, which have seen action in the week ending March 28.
House of Representatives
• The controversial Common Core State Standards Initiative is out in Idaho, and the Idaho Content Standards for English Language, Arts, Mathematics and Science are in, as House Bill 716 becomes official.
“This new section further provides that school districts shall have until June 30, 2024 to adopt curricular materials pursuant to changes provided for in this bill or adopted through the subsequent negotiated administrative rule process,” its statement of purpose reads, in part. “The state requires each content standard to be reviewed on a five-year cycle. The English Language Arts and Mathematics Content Standards were scheduled for 2021, while the Science Standards would be up for review in 2022.”
Introduced by the Education Committee on March 1, the House approved it 66-3-1 on March 7 followed by the Senate on March 21 with a 34-1-0 vote. Gov. Brad Little signed the bill into law on March 23.
“I joined Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra and other legislators on Thursday to celebrate this achievement and discuss the next steps for putting these standards into effect,” wrote Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-new Plymouth, in an email to the newspaper on Friday. “I worked for more than two years with Superintendent Ybarra and her staff, as well as educators, parents, school board members and other legislators to rewrite the common core standards to improve outcomes for Idaho students. I wholeheartedly supported House Bill 716 and House Concurrent Resolution 39 to end common core in Idaho.”
The bill goes into effect on July 1. Kerby is a former superintendent of the New Plymouth School District.
• Students with learning disorders have reason to celebrate this session: House Bill 731, the Education Committee’s effort to require screening for dyslexia identification and related training for teachers and school staff through changes to Idaho Code 33-1802, is now law.
“Twenty (20) percent of children have dyslexia creating unique challenges for both the students and the educational staff who teach reading and literacy skills,” the bill’s statement reads, in part. “It is vital to identify dyslexia as early as possible in a child’s school years through testing and proper literacy teaching methods.”
First introduced March 3, it was passed by the House 64-0-6 on March 8 and scored 100% Senate support, 35-0-0, on March 21. It was signed by Little on March 24.
• House Bill 756, which seeks to limit the duration and scope of operating in Crisis Standards of Care in response to its implementation during COVID-19, is now one step away from being signed into law.
Introduced March 10 by the Health and Welfare Committee, it passed the House 51-15-4 on March 16. The Senate took up the bill on March 24, approving it 30-5-0 that day.
It has been delivered to Little’s desk as of March 25.
• The Ways and Means Committee is aiming to put into law that campaign contact information be made publicly available by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office through House Bill 810. The bill would accomplish this by amending Idaho Code sections 24-701, 34-1404 and 74-106.
Historically, the office has already made this information available, according to the bill’s statement.
Introduced March 24, the House voted ‘yes’ on it 66-2-2, before the senate did the same with a 30-0-5 vote the following day. It was delivered to Little’s desk on March 25.
• House Bill 824, relating to the appropriation to the Idaho Commission for Libraries through Fiscal Year 2023, was introduced March 24 by the Appropriations Committee. The bill would have seen the commission receive $11,206,700 for the fiscal year. It failed, however, by a House vote of 33-36-1 the same day amid debate over whether legislation was doing enough to restrict minors from accessing potentially harmful material in the state’s libraries. March 25 saw Appropriations release House Bill 826, with a reworking of library funding down to $7,706,700, but it failed by a wider margin of 29-36-5. Later that day, Appropriations introduced House Bill 827, which saw a mere $100 shaved off the previous bill’s total.
House Bill 827 passed 41-21-8 in the House, before the Senate approved it 23-5-7 before the day’s end.
It was ordered sent to the Governor’s desk the same day.
• Speaking of libraries, House Resolution 23 by Ways and Means, was introduced and adopted by the House 57-7-6 on March 25. It affirms the House’s “commitment to ensuring that Idaho policy safeguards Idaho children from exposure to material harmful to minors in libraries and K-12 schools, and authorizing House Leadership to establish a certain working group,” according to its statement.
Senate
• Idahoans not presently vaccinated against COVID-19 may receive legal protection under Senate Bill 1381. The bill would establish Section 73-501 in Idaho Code to establish the “Coronavirus Pause Act.”
“The coronavirus and its vaccinations are relatively new medical developments, and the decision to receive such a vaccination is a very personal decision,” its statement reads. “Individuals should not be discriminated against because they have or have not received a coronavirus vaccination. This legislation establishes limitations on the ability of private and public entities to impose a requirement that individuals receive a coronavirus vaccination.”
The Judiciary and Rules Committee introduced the act on March 7. It passed the Senate 24-11-0 on March 15, and the House 45-23-2 on March 18.
The bill hit Little’s desk March 22.
• Little has made his second veto this session, returning Senate Bill 1400, relating to appropriation for the Office of Information Technology Services, unsigned on March 24. The bill would see $16,974,900 set aside for the office.
The Finance Committee bill met no resistance in the Senate or the House; Introduced March 14, the Senate voted 33-0-2 on March 16 and the House 69-0-1 on March 21 to approve the office’s piece of the pie. Little vetoed House Bill 533, which would amend existing law so certain employees could continue receiving master educator premiums, on March 17.
Regarding adjournment, the House and Senate are awaiting potential vetoes by Little until “late next week,” according to KTVB.
