Commissioners receive Juvenile Justice Report for 2021

PAYETTE COUNTY
Efforts to keep kids in Payette County out of trouble with the law are largely moving in the right direction, as indicated by data included in the 2021 Payette County Annual Juvenile Justice Report. The report was presented to the Payette County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting on March 14 by Joe Langan, District 3 liaison with the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections.
“This information comes right from the [Idaho] State Police,” said Langan.
Following are examples of data included in the report, as obtained by the newspaper during the meeting.
Arrests
Youth arrests
• 2019: 50
• 2020: 38
• 2021: 20
Detention admissions
• 2019: 39
• 2020: 37
• 2021: 28
Youth petitions
• 2019: 79
• 2020: 55
• 2021: 31
“These are all good trends; We don’t want to lock kids up, right?” said Langan, after reviewing this data.
A total of 61 youth charges were filed in Payette County in 2021, according to the report: These include 17 felonies (28% of all charges), 30 misdemeanors (49%) and 14 status offenses (23%).
According to LegalBeagle.com, a youth petition is a minor's version of a criminal complaint, often used to determine custody.
Probation and diversion
Probation releases vs. intakes
• 2019: 4 releases, 35 intakes
• 2020: 14 releases, 20 intakes
• 2021: 6 releases, 22 intakes
Diversion releases vs. intakes
• 2019: 9 releases, 18 intakes
• 2020: 9 releases, 24 intakes
• 2021: 6 releases, 9 intakes
While the county’s diversion success rate is 100% for 2021, its probation success rate has seen a decline to 50%. This is down from 2019 when it had 100% success, and 2020 when it had 79% success.
Demographics
According to the report, the average youth offender in the county was a 14-16 year old white male in 2021. White/Caucasian youth made up 62% of youth intakes, followed by Hispanic youth at 35% and African American youth at 3%. Males made up 71% of intakes.
As of Sept. 30, 2021, 28 youth were on probation and 9 on diversion, down from 35 and 18, respectively, the same day in 2019. However, nine were in Juvenile Corrections’ custody, up from four in 2019.
Through restorative practices, 384 hours of community service were completed, with $7,511 in restitution paid to victims.
Legislative pass through funds include $49,336 in JCA funds, $56,506 in tobacco taxes and $9,912 in lottery revenues, making up 54% of the juvenile justice budget in 2021. This is up from 32% in 2019.
Langan said Juvenile Corrections continues to collect data to find out how effective efforts to stop kids returning to custody are.
“We want to know at six months whether [a] kid’s recidivating, we want to know at 12 months and then we want to know at 24 months.”
