Commissioners hear courthouse security camera proposal

PAYETTE — As the Payette County Sheriff’s Office seeks ways to upgrade the aging security camera systems in the Payette County Courthouse and Jail facilities, representatives from one local provider of such systems has proposed an alternative means of filling this need.
At its regular meeting on Monday, the Payette County Board of Commissioners heard a proposal from Jonathan Bradshaw from M2 Automation of Boise.
On its website, M2 is described as a security technology company specializing in “enterprise security technologies such as IP camera systems, access control systems, intercom systems, duress alarm systems and jail control systems.”
“We’ve narrowed down our focus to doing it with just governments,” said Bradshaw. “We’ve gone over with Sheriff Creech and Lindsey [Bratcher, county clerk] and Raul [Pena, information technology director] and showed them what we’re proposing to do, but basically it’s a camera system to replace all the cameras in the courthouse and in the jail.”
In the proposal, Bradshaw stated that similar systems can cost up to $150,000 for a one-time install and noted that the county would need to pay upfront for their future replacements. He cited that to go through M2 would cost the county $19,647 per year.
“It’s a subscription model,” he said. “We definitely look at this as a long-term thing that can continue to grow, and we are aiming to be a service company for the governments that we work with.”
What’s included?
According to proposal documents obtained by the newspaper, the “county camera control system” would include:
• A 24 terrabyte server
• 54-port Power-over-Ethernet switches
• A 750 volt-ampere uninterruptible power supply
• A camera control station with two 40-inch monitors
• 62 high resolution cameras
• Access to cameras across the network
• Video management software
• A service agreement re-evaluation after five years to adjust costs for inflation
• Replacement of aging equipment after 10 years
Additional options offered include keycard access, panic buttons and jail access controls.
Bradshaw cited a cost comparison between M2’s newest model and the standard way of upgrading security systems. According to him, the cost over a period of 20 years would be lower through the company’s model, as M2 would include training, system upgrades and replacement of cameras in its subscription model.
“Because we’re experts in the industry and with the systems that we implement and design, it helps mitigate catastrophic failures that might happen down the road,” said Bradshaw. “What this business model does is it puts the responsibility of the equipment on our shoulders instead of you guys.”
According to Bradshaw, similar agreements are already in place in Adams, Owyhee and Washington Counties.
Bradshaw summarized his proposal by stating “If we’re going to a camera up in this room, the question is ‘Is the result that you’re looking for, is it a camera or is it the visibility that the camera creates?’”
He pointed out that if the county should need to at any point, they can buy out the agreement.
What do officials think?
Sheriff Andy Creech, who was present to hear the proposal, said that despite the proposal being a good one, the initial investment cost seemed a bit pricey to him.
“We put our camera system in five to six years ago; It wasn’t new technology when we put it in, and it’s becoming difficult to find and replace the cameras because they’re so outdated,” said Creech. “The newer cameras aren’t compatible with what we have and we’re having problems.”
The present system initially cost the county $25,000, he said.
However, despite the proposal being a good one in his view, Creech said the initial investment cost seemed a bit pricey to him.
“I don’t know if this is the right answer or not, but we need to pursue other options … We’re not going to be able to maintain [the current camera system] forever,” he said.
As this was not an action item on the meeting agenda, no action was taken on the proposal during this meeting.
