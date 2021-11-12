Commissioners certify election canvass

PAYETTE — At the Payette County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on Monday, county election clerk Teri Nichols presented the Nov. 2 election canvass for certification.
This election cycle saw 852 ballots cast in Payette city races, representing a 24% voter turnout, while 132 ballots were cast in New Plymouth’s school board election for a 22% voter turnout.
As previously reported, Craig Jensen was elected as new mayor of Payette with 597 votes (68.04%), defeating Daniel Lopez who received 272 (31.96%). Present Mayor Jeff Williams will leave the position in January, after three terms.
Three seats were open on the Payette City Council in this election. The top three candidates were incumbents Ray Wickersham (613 votes, 26.15%) and Kathy Patrick (579 votes, 24.7%), and newcomer Bobbie Black (509 votes, 21.72%), followed by Jackie Ashby (406 votes, 17.32%) and Tim Kettle (237 votes, 10.11%).
The New Plymouth School District Board of Trustees’ Zone 3 race saw Dani Rollins successfully defend her seat (79 votes, 59.85%) against opponent Stephanie Wherry (53 votes, 40.15%).
The newspaper reached out to Nichols Wednesday to find out how voter turnout for this election compares to that of previous races. Following are the voter turnouts for previous Payette city races, by year.
• 2019: 20%
• 2017: 27%
• 2015: 20%
• 2013: 19%
New Plymouth school board races saw a 19% turnout in 2019. Races from 2013 to 2017 were unopposed, according to Nichols.
Commissioner Georgia Hanigan moved to certify the election, seconded by Commissioner Marc Shigeta. The motion carried unanimously, 3-0.
