Commission inks fire alarm contract

PAYETTE — The two fire alarm systems in the Payette County Courthouse are officially on their way to becoming one, as authorized by the Payette County Board of Commissioners on Monday. The commissioners signed a contract with AlarmCo, Inc. of Boise to replace the systems with a unified system which will span the entire building.
The system installed in the newer section of the courthouse in 2000 is independent of that in the original section, which was installed when the courthouse was first built in 1971.
During the meeting, Sheriff Andy Creech told the board he had been working with AlarmCo officials to ensure they understood the board’s requirements for the project.
“AlarmCo’s already signed this agreement,” said Creech. “They’re in agreement with the stuff in it.”
Creech said they understood a penalty exists if the replacement is not completed on time.
Previously, the board approved AlarmCo’s bid for the project, with the caveat that it needed to add a quote for a surety bond for the project.
While the board previously approved the bid for the project, Commissioner Georgia Hanigan moved to approve the contract for the work with Commissioner Marc Shigeta seconding. The vote to approve was 3-0.
Work on the fire alarm system is expected to be completed this spring. AlarmCo’s bid on the project is $46,783, with the amount for its surety bond remaining unavailable as of press time.
