Commission approves agricultural-to-residential rezone request

PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on Monday, the Payette County Board of Commissioners demonstrated that they sometimes go against the grain. They did so by approving applicant Jim Franklin’s request to rezone an 8.43 acre property near 10301 Payette Heights Road from agricultural use to residential.
The property is near the Payette Airport. The commissioners’ decision comes following, not one, but two unfavorable recommendations by the Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission.
A public hearing during the meeting saw testimony from multiple members of the community, both for and against the request.
Franklin was represented at this meeting by attorney Brian DiFonzo of the Yturri Rose law firm, based in Ontario.
“Mr. Franklin does have a long-term plan to develop the property [for] residential use,” said DiFonzo. “He’s not currently proposing any division or partition of property at this point of time, this is simply an application for rezone.”
According to DiFonzo, the relatively small property is not well-suited for agriculture and notes that surrounding parcels have been subdivided and houses built on or planned for them.
“The comprehensive plan[s] of both the city and the county have designated this parcel as planned for residential zoning … The parcel is not currently being used for agricultural use, there currently [are] no water shares associated with the property, the topography of the property makes irrigation and agricultural activities difficult.”
The size of the property also complicates commercial use, according to DiFonzo. Planning and Zoning administrator Patti Nitz confirmed that the land is marked as residential under the county plan.
In his presentation, DiFonzo stated that the property meets all Payette county code requirements for rezoning, and noted that much of the discussion leading up to this meeting centered on neighbors’ opinions. He added that denying the request would be “the county saying that nothing more than one home can be built on this property and the possibility of development cannot be fully explored.”
“It’s important to consider the nature of this area, and the prevalence of single-family residential use of this area, when considering the concerns that you are likely to hear … These objections are expected, they’re understandable, but largely they’re not truly founded in reality.”
He added that assessors have checked the property for possible water quality issues and found nothing to indicate a well would present issues.
Speaking of issues, following is a sample of concerns raised by those favoring or opposing the application.
Resident David Lurch argued there would be water quality issues if Franklin is allowed to build five new houses, refuting DiFonzo’s claims.
“I know for a fact that our neighbor’s house that [Franklin] lived in and built has multiple sand filters,” said Lurk. “If we put more houses in between all of us … they will kill [our water supply]. We know it, because we irrigate together … We have to vary our irrigation, already.”
Lurk described the location Franklin wants to put a driveway to the property as a deathtrap, noting potential for frequent automobile accidents.
“He wants to put five houses out here; If you speak about one or two, I’d be OK,” he said. “But five? No way.”
Former real estate broker Rick Greif favored the request, saying Franklin’s plan is what Payette needs as more people move there and seek larger properties.
“We are getting overrun by [people moving here from] California, I think everybody in this room knows that … and the Northwest,” said Greif. “People are coming this way, this is what they’re looking for.”
Payette Mayor Jeff Williams, who is also a Realtor, also spoke during the hearing. He said the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission sent a favorable recommendation to that of the county.
“The motion to send an unfavorable recommendation to the county commissioners … had the only other caveat that I saw or heard, was that the city of Payette can figure this out,” he said. “I’m sorry, but that … might be a zoning decision, but it sure as heck isn’t a planning decision. As Mr. Greif said, there’s hundreds of people moving here and they’re not all from the [west] coast three states … A lot of them are from the Boise area. What I heard at the [county] planning and zoning meeting was, by our own people who have lived here for a long time, ‘Shut the door. We want no more.’ That’s not a zoning decision.”
Williams said he wished county planning and zoning had given greater feedback on what they didn’t like about Franklin’s proposal.
Following the public hearing, Commissioner Georgia Hanigan moved to approve the rezone request, seconded by Commissioner Reece Hrizuk. The vote to approve was 2-1, with Commissioner Marc Shigeta dissenting.
According to County Clerk Lindsey Bratcher, development on the property will require additional hearings once a plat is ready to be presented.
“Right now the property simply has been rezoned to residential. No permits would be issued until the property has been platted,” she said.
