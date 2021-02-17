Close call for Troopers when a driver is going too fast for conditions

MERIDIAN — Idaho State Police are urging drivers to slow down and drive at speeds that are safe for winter conditions.
Images from a Trooper’s dashcam Friday morning show the danger.
At 6:55 a.m., two Troopers were stopped to assist motorists involved in a non-injury crash in the far left lane of westbound I-184 at the Flying Wye. The driver of a sedan traveling too fast for conditions could not stop and is captured on video driving through the scene on the median side between the patrol cars and the concrete barrier, which is not a lane of travel. Just moments before, the Trooper in the first car had walked in that same space as he returned to his vehicle. As the sedan passes, the Trooper immediately hits his car horn to alert the second Trooper who was still standing in the median. Thankfully, neither the Troopers or other motorists were injured. This incident remains under investigation.
Troopers hope this close call captured on video reminds motorists that speed limits are meant for ideal conditions.
When roads are covered with snow, ice, or slush, drivers need to:
• Slow down and adjust speed for safe travel in winter driving conditions,
• Always slow down and move over for emergency vehicles,
• Recognize that slower speeds allow for safe distance to slow down further or stop if needed,
• Be sure tires have enough tread depth for winter conditions.
Friday morning, when snow moved into the Treasure Valley, between midnight and 11:00 a.m., on Interstate 84 ISP Troopers responded to 20 crashes and 9 slide-offs.
For more tips for safe winter travel, go to https://isp.idaho.gov/citizen-resources/road/driving-safely-during-idaho-winters/.
