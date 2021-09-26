Class of ’61 makes pilgrimage back to New Plymouth

These 19 members of the New Plymouth High School class of 1961, as well as spouses, met in New Plymouth on Sept. 9 to celebrate their 60-year class reunion. The group met and the Elson residence before going to dinner at the Double Diamond Steakhouse, where they shared a toast to their classmates who have died since graduation.
NEW PLYMOUTH — In 1961, John F. Kennedy was U.S. President, gasoline was 27 cents per gallon and yo-yos were becoming the must-have toy of the year, just to name a few facts from the year. The New Plymouth High School class of 1961 took the opportunity to reminisce on these and many other things from this era when they met for their 60-year reunion on Sept. 9.
The reunion took place at the Elson residence in New Plymouth. Out of the approximately 50 students who graduated with the class of 1961, 19 of them, plus their spouses came to the event, according to class member Sherry Elson.
“The afternoon was spent visiting and laughing about how we all got to be so old and where did those 60 years go so fast!” wrote Elson in an email to the newspaper on Sept. 19.
Class embers came in from Idaho, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington to attend. According to Elson, classmates met at the Double Diamond Steakhouse in downtown New Plymouth for dinner that evening.
“A memorial and a toast was presented by Jim Winterstein in remembrance of classmates who have passed away,” Elson noted.
The event was hosted by fellow class members Bill and Kay Rodman, with Elson assisting.
