City to push state for support on second border bridge

The Highway 30/Northwest 16th Street bridge between Fruitland and Ontario is pictured in this Jan. 13 photo. The cities of Fruitland and Ontario are working to collaborate on garnering support in their respective states to build a second bridge between them.
FRUITLAND — Presently, access to Fruitland from Ontario is limited to one bridge on Highway 30/Northwest 16th Street, unless motorists go around to U.S. Highway 95, either on I-84’s exit 3 or through Payette. Discussions continue between Fruitland and Ontario representatives about potentially building a second bridge between the two cities.
At its regular meeting on Jan. 3, the Fruitland City Council reviewed a letter from City Administrator Stuart Grimes, explaining that officials from the city of Ontario had requested that those of the city of Fruitland make contact with state legislators and federal lawmakers to push for support of a proposed second Snake River bridge crossing to connect the south ends of the two cities.
The collaboration follows the signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November, by U.S. President Joe Biden.
“The letter of interest on the agenda was to get the mayor and council’s input to respond to an inquiry from [U.S. Representative Russ] Fulcher’s office,” wrote Grimes in an email Tuesday. “It is very preliminary at this point, but they’re trying to gauge how much interest the City of Fruitland has in the possibility of another bridge.”
According to Grimes, the present bridge between the two cities presents challenges in the present and for the future.
“The current bridge experiences some congestion during certain hours of the day such as the morning and afternoon commute,” he explained. “If Fruitland continues to experience significant population growth, this could present some challenges.”
If the bridge is to be built, Grimes expressed, the time to begin exploring its potential is now.
“Since projects of this magnitude take years to engineer and construct, the idea is to be proactive in dealing with future transportation challenges. This is the first step in assessing the need and looking into possible funding opportunities.”
The council agreed to have Grimes write the letter of interest, according to the meeting’s minutes.
As reported previously by the Argus Observer, Ontario Mayor Riley Hill pressed city officials during a Nov. 9 City Council meeting to gather data from studies into his city’s traffic situation, to help find support for a second bridge. Ontario City Manager Adam Brown said input from Eco Northwest on an economic study of a second bridge was pending as of Nov. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.