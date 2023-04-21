City’s fire rating sees improvement

The Payette Fire Department ladder truck, as pictured inside the firehouse Wednesday afternoon. Acquired from the Caldwell Fire Department, this truck is one of the factors that helped Payette earn a “class 3” rating from the Idaho Surveys Rating Board, an improvement over the year prior.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — Homeowners living in Payette stand to benefit from savings on their fire insurance coverage, according to Mayor Craig Jensen. In his report dated April 5, Leland Boekweg, a representative of the Idaho Surveys Rating Board, presented the city on April 10 with a fire defense classification rating of “Class 3,” an improvement over the city’s prior “Class 4” rating in 2022.

In a phone interview with the newspaper on April 12, Jensen credited the combined effort of the Payette City Council and Fire Chief Steve Castenada for the improved rating. He said the city’s acquisition of a used ladder truck from the Caldwell Fire Department, as well as improved efficiency, helped improve the rating.



