City’s fire rating sees improvement

The Payette Fire Department ladder truck, as pictured inside the firehouse Wednesday afternoon. Acquired from the Caldwell Fire Department, this truck is one of the factors that helped Payette earn a “class 3” rating from the Idaho Surveys Rating Board, an improvement over the year prior.
PAYETTE — Homeowners living in Payette stand to benefit from savings on their fire insurance coverage, according to Mayor Craig Jensen. In his report dated April 5, Leland Boekweg, a representative of the Idaho Surveys Rating Board, presented the city on April 10 with a fire defense classification rating of “Class 3,” an improvement over the city’s prior “Class 4” rating in 2022.
In a phone interview with the newspaper on April 12, Jensen credited the combined effort of the Payette City Council and Fire Chief Steve Castenada for the improved rating. He said the city’s acquisition of a used ladder truck from the Caldwell Fire Department, as well as improved efficiency, helped improve the rating.
A former insurance agent, Jensen also suggested that homeowners stand to benefit from the improved rating, in the form of lower premiums on their fire insurance premiums.
In an email to the newspaper on Wednesday, Boekweg explained that the main things surveyors look for in conducting ratings are communications, the department itself and the city’s available water system. In a letter to city officials as obtained by the newspaper on April 11, he stated that the classification applies to properties with a needed fire water flow of 3,500 gallons per minute or less.
“A fourth category is added into the evaluation after the first three categories are evaluated. This category is called Community Risk reduction. Community Risk reduction is a look at how well the department and the community provides fire prevention through community education programs, fire code enforcement, fire inspections, and fire investigations,” wrote Boekweg.
He confirmed that fire ratings always have “an impact of some kind” on insurance rates. But how much will policy holders save?
“In talking to my insurance agent, he stated a reduction of 5 to 10% depending on [the] material of the structure, whether it is residential or commercial and how much it is insured for and the kind of coverage on the building,” added Jensen in a Wednesday email.
In an email to the newspaper on Tuesday, Battalion Chief Cody May-Miller said he and his teammates take this rating as a sign that they are moving in the right direction.
“This means a lot to the personnel here at Payette Fire. We pride ourselves in doing everything in our power to improve ourselves constantly to provide the best service possible to the citizens of our city,” wrote May-Miller. This has been a huge morale boost; it’s introduced training, different possibilities for fire suppression and fire rescues to our personnel that without the ladder truck wasn’t needed or justified.”
He added that he and his team continue to improve beyond this latest milestone.
“Just recently the [Snake River Valley Training Officers Association] had fire essentials and a fire academy featuring a number of different classes. We had five members attending this training. The only issue we are having right now is obtaining and retaining volunteers. It’s a nationwide crisis, where people are just too busy now-a-days to commit to [strenuous] training and responding to emergencies.”
Policy holders with questions about their fire insurance coverage should contact their insurance provider for specific details.
