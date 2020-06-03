FRUITLAND - Have you or your kids been waiting to show off your new swimsuits or get rid of old ones? If you live in Fruitland and answered ‘yes’ to either of these, you’re in luck;
In an email to the newspaper on May 28, City Administrator Rick Watkins announced that the city of Fruitland would turn on the splash pads at city parks beginning on May 30. It has also begun accepting applications for yard sale permits as of May 30.
Citizens with business to take care of at City Hall will also be able to visit there in person soon. Watkins does, however, tell the public they shouldn’t all come to city hall at the same time.
“City Hall is scheduled to be open to the public during Stage 3,” said Watkins. “However, we are still waiting for screening installations at the front counter/lobby area as well as the building/zoning office and police clerk office. Those installations are scheduled to be completed Tuesday, June 2.”
