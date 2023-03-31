City, oil company at impasse over mineral rights

Snake River Oil and Gas Co-owner Richard Brown speaks to the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting Monday, as officials review documents provided to them by his company. The city has rejected several lease agreement proposals by Snake River Oil and Gas in 2023.
FRUITLAND — Richard Brown, co-owner of Snake River Oil and Gas, appeared with several company employees at the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting Monday evening, to discuss its proposed mineral rights leasing agreement with the city. Brown asked to lease mineral rights to a one-acre tract owned by the city, and to reconsider two other proposals it has previously rejected in 2023.
Brown emphasized the work that his employees have done to ensure project safety as they pursue plans to drill up to five wells in the Harmon area of Payette County, potentially over the next year.
“Most of our activity right now is, if you follow the [Idaho Department of Lands] website, in this area
The proposed mineral rights lease would see four city-owned parcels near Zeller’s Crossing. Brown clarified that these specific parcels were not for drilling purposes.
“We just have no intention of drilling a well in the city of Fruitland. Let’s just get that out there.”
According to Brown, the company had 275 royalty owners in the area as of August.
“Today, we’re paying 350 royalty owners. Of those 350 royalty owners, 266 were Idahoans and 169 of those Idahoans are Fruitland residents,” he said. “In fact, we’ll we’ll send royalty checks out the first week of April, we send them brought around the 5th to the 8th of the month. We’re adding a new well, so the Earvin — the newest well that went online — we will add that next month, andI’m going to guess that will add another approximately 50 royalty owners to that tally.”
Despite opposition from some residents, Brown said resident support for oil and gas exploration in the area is abundant.
“Most of the folks I deal with are pretty happy. This monthly income is helping a lot of folks,” he continued. “I think we’ve proven to be safe, we’ve proven to be clean and have proven to be good stewards of your resources. The City of Fruitland is one of those royalty owners that I mentioned; We paid y’all for December gas in February, that’s when we get paid … and y’all’s check was $35,000 in February.”
The city received approximately $100,000 in royalties in 2022. Brown said this amount was likely to be “significantly up” in 2023, depending on market conditions.
“As long as prices don’t tank … Prices have taken a significant downturn here going into spring.”
He said first quarter payouts were already $75,000.
“There are a few [royalty owners] that pay some processing costs. The city is not one of them ... In most of our other venues, the royalty owner gets paid what I get paid,” he said. “In this case, the city of Fruitland is getting a better price than I do.”
However, Councilor Tom Limbaugh explained why he felt uncomfortable leasing city mineral rights, as the properties are associated with the city’s drinking water supply.
“I don’t have a problem with your company or what you’re doing or anything,” Limbaugh said. “I don’t believe in leasing [city-owned] mineral rights … Personally, I wouldn’t want that on a property title, and especially …. You’ve explained very well that you’re protecting the groundwater and everything, but I just think it looks bad if we take a one-acre piece where we have a drinking water tank and lease the mineral rights for gas production. Even though a well will never be drilled there, it just doesn’t look right to me.”
Brown acknowledged that he had no argument with Limbaugh’s statement.
Limbaugh moved to reject this lease offer, seconded by Councilor Ed Pierson. The motion carried with a voice vote of 3-0.
Despite this defeat, Mayor Brian Howell extended an invitation to continue business relations with the city.
“You [Brown] and I talked before and I think your predecessor left a bad taste in a lot of mouths around here, and it’s not going to go away real soon,” said Howell. “We don’t have anything against you guys.”
According to its website, Snake River Oil and Gas is wholly owned by Weiser-Brown Oil Company.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
