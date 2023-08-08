City officials to evaluate upgraded website service over coming four years

The Fruitland city website, as it appears as of Aug. 7. With a change of website providers due to a merger, the city of Fruitland will see a significant increase in cost but with a price lock for four years.

 Screenshot via Fruitland.org

FRUITLAND — As city officials continue to work on how to improve services for Fruitland residents, the company providing the city’s website is pushing what it has stated are improvements to said website. These improvements were reviewed by the Fruitland City Council on July 24.

The website is provided to the city by Georgia-based Catalis U.S. The renewal of the agreement provided to the city of Fruitland is for four years, according to City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy.



