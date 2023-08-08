City officials to evaluate upgraded website service over coming four years

The Fruitland city website, as it appears as of Aug. 7. With a change of website providers due to a merger, the city of Fruitland will see a significant increase in cost but with a price lock for four years.
FRUITLAND — As city officials continue to work on how to improve services for Fruitland residents, the company providing the city’s website is pushing what it has stated are improvements to said website. These improvements were reviewed by the Fruitland City Council on July 24.
The website is provided to the city by Georgia-based Catalis U.S. The renewal of the agreement provided to the city of Fruitland is for four years, according to City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy.
She told the council the added cost involved in the agreement for the upgraded website — $4,995 per year — is budgeted for in the city’s 2023-24 budget cycle. She shared at the council’s July 10 meeting that the new price comes with a merger having taken place, but also with a price lock for four years and what Catalis officials tell her will be an upgraded user experience.
“We’ve been using Go Office for posting our website and it’s relatively cheap — $800 a year — and they sold out to this company,” said Pearcy at that time. “They’re forcing upgrades on everybody, and this is the same provider that most cities use unless they have a really fancy website with web designers.”
One incentive the city has to stay with Catalis, as explained July 10 by Pearcy, is that such prevents the expense of time and resources needed in any event officials move to migrate the website to another provider.
“We’ve never had any issues with these guys, we’ve never had any hacking issues or any type of functionality issues, that kind of thing,” she said.
“There’s other companies that can do a lot of this cheaper, but the migration costs are really” a major downside, said Jesse Wetzel, city information technology manager. “You would be losing the benefits of your cost savings.”
She noted another incentive is an improved mobile version coming with the upgrades by Catalis, calling the existing mobile website as “janky” and not user-friendly.
“There’s all kinds of upgrades.”
Pearcy said Catalis officials permitted the city to remain with them at the prior rate, due to the timing with the city’s budget cycle
Councilor Tom Limbaugh moved to accept the agreement, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion carried with a voice vote of 3-0.
The agreement is effective Oct. 1. Noteworthy is that Catalis also operates in Canada.
