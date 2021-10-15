City officials, school district work on group project

PAYETTE — Lift station number one at the northwest corner of Payette was originally built in 1956, when the U.S. Census indicated the city had around 4,000 residents. Today, with an estimated population of 7,727 as of 2019, the Payette Wastewater Treatment Department is making plans for its replacement.
Andrew Gehrke, vice president of HECO Engineers’ Snake River Valley Business Group, and Mayor Jeff WIlliams, addressed the Payette School District Board of Trustees during its regular meeting Monday. The reason is that the project involves establishing an easement for the new lift station which would affect Westside Elementary School.
Present design plans call for the easement to go in just west of the existing one. Williams said he aimed for a team effort between the city and the district.
“Before the Westside School was the Westside School … and before easements and vacating streets and all that stuff, the city of Payette granted that land that would have been [North] Fifth Street from Seventh Avenue North to Sixth Avenue North to the school district,” Williams recalled. “There’s no easement for the existing … sewer lift station.”
Williams stated that a “significant” portion of the city is served by this lift station.
“It’s served its life. It needs to be replaced,” he said. “What [city officials want] to do is relocate where we’re going to put the replacement.”
Gehrke cited the city’s wastewater plan from 2000, which identified the lift station for replacement at that time.
“The existing lift station is located just to the northwest of the food services building [adjacent to Westside],” he said. “If you look at North Fourth Street, and extend that across southward, it’s right at that intersection.”
Gehrke noted that pumping equipment for the new lift station will be larger and deeper in the ground that the existing station, and that initial plans for the station have been approved by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
“The next step is finalizing the plan and specifications,” he said. “What we’d like to do is get approval on the layout and positioning of this, and we’ll need to get easements that cover the utilities that would be located in that.”
Sewer and water lines run through the area, according to Gehrke. He added that the proposed station would occupy a 50-foot-by-50-foot area, enclosed by a 6-foot tall chainlink fence, and few components would be visible above ground.
“It would be very similar to the new [Montesa] subdivision lift station on the north end of town, as far as what it looks like.”
Gehrke said the designs for the new lift station will be finalized in the next several months for final approval by Environmental Quality and submission for bidding process.
A request by the newspaper for renderings of the planned lift station is pending, as of press time. City officials have allocated $2,723,374 for the sewer department in the city’s fiscal year 2022 budget.
As this was not an action item on the board’s agenda, no action was taken on the project during this meeting. Williams and the trustees agreed to discuss this project further in a future meeting.
