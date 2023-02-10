City officials renew Payette High dome ad

The Payette High School campus, as pictured in this June 2021 photo. The city maintains an advertising banner in the school’s dome, with proceeds benefitting the track team.

 Independent-Enterprise, file photo

PAYETTE — As part of keeping up its support for the community while ensuring its own bookkeeping stays in order, the Payette City Council signed a renewal of its advertising contract with Payette High School at its regular meeting on Feb. 6. The council maintains an advertisement banner in the Payette High School dome, along with various local businesses, with proceeds benefitting the Payette High track team.

The renewal cost to the city is $40. Mayor Craig Jensen noted that while certain sponsorships of Payette school activities is already among payables previously approved by the council, this item appeared on the meeting’s agenda due to an oversight on officials’ part.



