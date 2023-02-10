City officials renew Payette High dome ad

PAYETTE — As part of keeping up its support for the community while ensuring its own bookkeeping stays in order, the Payette City Council signed a renewal of its advertising contract with Payette High School at its regular meeting on Feb. 6. The council maintains an advertisement banner in the Payette High School dome, along with various local businesses, with proceeds benefitting the Payette High track team.
The renewal cost to the city is $40. Mayor Craig Jensen noted that while certain sponsorships of Payette school activities is already among payables previously approved by the council, this item appeared on the meeting’s agenda due to an oversight on officials’ part.
“It [the banner] was not specifically put in the bills to be paid [among related payables] that get the automatic approval” as part of the city’s annual budget said Jensen.
Councilor Daniel Lopez made the motion to approve the banner as an automatically approved payable, seconded by Councilor Lori Steiniker. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 6-0.
The council approved a one-time sponsorship of the school’s new football and baseball scoreboard in March 2022, in the amount of $2,500.
In other matters
During this meeting, the council approved payables in the amount of $266,997. Payables included $13,800 towards renovations to the Kiwanis Youth Lodge and $1,091 to replace five city banners depicting late baseball legend Harmon Killebrew and the Payette Pirates’ insignia.
Councilor Ray Wickersham moved to approve payables, seconded by Councilor Lori Steiniker. The motion carried with a voice vote of 6-0.
According to City Treasurer Mary Cordova, the lodge is “getting pretty close” to completion. As of Feb. 6, a flooring project at the lodge was underway, she said.
An announcement regarding when the lodge will reopen has not been made, as of press time.
