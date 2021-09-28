PAYETTE — Since 1985, the city of Payette has had a master plan on the table to revitalize its downtown core, which has yet to come to fruition. One former city official has again presented a concept in mind that she believes could give that revitalization a jumpstart.
Kathy Dodson, who served on the Payette City Council until 2020, approached the council during its regular meeting on Sept. 20 with her updated proposal for Bancroft Park. It would involve constructing a 12-foot by 16-foot gazebo-style shelter there, that could act as a performance space.
Dodson unsuccessfully pitched a similar project to the council in 2017.
Dodson has already worked to help fund the project, applying for and receiving $10,000 in grant monies through AARP. The grant also includes four commercial-grade steel benches for the park.
In case additional funds are needed, she has also applied for additional money through Northwest Farm Credit.
“What I am asking is that we proceed with the grant and those improvements to Bancroft Park,” said Dodson. “My original design was a gazebo you could purchase at a shed place and just plop it down in the park, and they don’t make those anymore. So, what I have been looking at is a design that is more of a … pavilion.”
Dodson proposed building a steel structure for the pavilion, near the Keystone Pizza building. She noted that the eatery’s owners intend to renovate the apartments above the restaurant, and that she would work to avoid interfering with the renovation by maintaining space needed by the eatery’s owners to install a new staircase.
According to Dodson’s research, such an approach to building entertainment spaces has proven successful in other cities. She cited a similar project that was completed in Yakima, Washington.
Dodson also conducted a poll on Survey Monkey, asking residents if having regularly scheduled events in downtown Payette would convince them to shop downtown more frequently. According to the results, 96% of respondents said they would.
“If you looked at our original city center plan of 1985, part of the plan was a[n] event space downtown. We didn’t have Bancroft at the time,” Dodson noted. “We followed maybe two things, three things out of that plan.”
Signs pointing to downtown Payette and the sign at the south entrance to the city are among those that Dodson noted were accomplished.
“Our planners said, when we were doing the [city’s comprehensive plan] and the strategic plan vote, that the city center plan of 1985 is still valid plan for revitalizing the downtown,” she said.
As far as paying for improvements to Bancroft long-term, Dodson stated in her agenda statement to the council, in part, “Since developing our Strategic Plan in 2016, the council has budgeted every year for economic development. These funds have barely been tapped – only paying for more studies and more plans. Some economic development monies should go towards this project. There are grant monies available, both state and corporate. The plan needs to be approved before pursuing these grants.”
However, councilors and Mayor Jeff Williams had myriad concerns about the proposal, specifically the limited information presently available. They also observed that no design work has yet been done.
“I like to look at the big picture; What’s the total cost, in concrete and lighting and electricity and all of that, and where that’s going to come from? And who’s going to take care of the maintenance down the road?” said Williams. “This is a big deal for the city. I mean, it’s a great location, it’s a city park. But … I would think we probably need to see a big plan, and then you know too that the government goes pretty slow, because you’ve gotta budget for those funds down the road.”
Williams did, however, say he hopes the project turns out well.
“I don’t think anyone here opposes it, but we need to know … what to do,” he added.
Dodson said she has already spoken to Jamie Couch of the Payette Street Department for help moving the project forward. Williams said he would like to see floor plans drawn up from Dodson and Couch before the project can move forward.
The council also inquired about one particular concern they had with her previous proposal, a lack of bathrooms at the park. But as Councilor Kathy Patrick noted, portable restrooms could continue to be brought in for events until monies are available for permanent restroom facilities.
Dodson’s proposal, however, is under a time pressure from AARP, to use the grant monies by Nov. 20. The grant is also stipulated to be used exclusively at Bancroft, but Dodson said that AARP suggested it could potentially extend the deadline past November because the grant was approved later in its 2021 cycle.
“It does nothing for the downtown if we have an event, say, at Central Park during Apple Blossom [Festival]. It’s self-contained, people don’t leave the park. They can get something to eat, they can get something to drink, they can use the restroom and there’s entertainment … They have no reason to come downtown.”
Dodson said she has heard business owners complain that they would be better off closing for the day during such events, due to lack of traffic.
“The original intent of having that was to promote the business downtown,” she said.
The council tabled the proposal pending further details on Dodson’s proposal.
Bancroft Park occupies the site of the former Bancroft Hotel, which burned down in 1979.
