City officials apply for irrigation to acreage near wastewater facility

This map, included in the city’s irrigation application to the State of Idaho Department of Water Resources, shows the 33 acres of pasture city officials wish to irrigate in future years. The acreage is adjacent to the city’s wastewater facility.

 Map courtesy of City of New Plymouth

NEW PLYMOUTH — At its regular meeting on July 17, the New Plymouth City Council approved an application to the State of Idaho Department of Water Resources, for a permit to flood irrigate 33 acres of land. The property, owned by the city, surrounds the New Plymouth Wastewater Facility to the east and south.

As stated in the city’s application to the state, as obtained by the newspaper on July 18, the place of use is made up of four treatment lagoons within the west portion of the parcel. The acreage outlined in the application is made up of pasture which the city aims to irrigate annually.



