City officials apply for irrigation to acreage near wastewater facility

This map, included in the city’s irrigation application to the State of Idaho Department of Water Resources, shows the 33 acres of pasture city officials wish to irrigate in future years. The acreage is adjacent to the city’s wastewater facility.
NEW PLYMOUTH — At its regular meeting on July 17, the New Plymouth City Council approved an application to the State of Idaho Department of Water Resources, for a permit to flood irrigate 33 acres of land. The property, owned by the city, surrounds the New Plymouth Wastewater Facility to the east and south.
As stated in the city’s application to the state, as obtained by the newspaper on July 18, the place of use is made up of four treatment lagoons within the west portion of the parcel. The acreage outlined in the application is made up of pasture which the city aims to irrigate annually.
City officials are requesting surface water in the amount of 0.7 cubic feet per second.
According to the application, the water supply comes from the Cobb Drain, a tributary of the Payette River. The property at the point of diversion is owned by Highway District No. 1. The landowners to the east of the property is Manual T. Rocha Jr. and Jacinta B. Rocha, who according to the application use the existing water diversion and ditch system under an existing water right, which grants them 1.96 cubic feet per second for irrigation during warmer months.
“The City of New Plymouth holds a total of seven water rights for municipal and/or irrigation purposes … However, none of these are pertinent to the Place of Use specified herein for this application,” wrote city officials in the application. “Water is currently directed from the point of diversion to the east boundary of the place of use through an existing ditch system within Highway District No. 1 right-of-way.”
According to Public Works Supervisor Beau Ziemer, the property is already being irrigated, but the city doesn’t have existing water rights. He said applying for the rights is intended to ensure the legal status of its water use, and avoid losing access to water if an existing water rights holder were to claim the available water first.
“The paperwork wasn’t done correctly” by property owners and past city officials, said Ziemer in a phone interview Tuesday. He described previous use as being under a “handshake agreement” between parties involved.
Councilor Cora Kurth moved to accept the application as presented to them, seconded by Councilor Bill Warnke. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 3-0.
According to the application, Irrigation would take place between March 15 and Nov. 15 each year.
