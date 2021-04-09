City inks Brickyard sale

PAYETTE — The Payette Brickyard property, which has been known for contributing to much of the commercial landscape of the Western Treasure Valley, has found a buyer as announced by the Payette City Council at its regular meeting Monday. The sale of the 6.3 acre surplus property was addressed in Resolution 2021-04.
According to the resolution statement in the meeting’s agenda packet, the property was sold at a public auction which took place April 1. The successful bidder for the property is Sebastian Keith with a winning bid of $208,000.
“The only thing I can tell you about him, and this has more to do with my real estate business, is if you spend any time driving around New Plymouth … there’s 60 acres that [his company has] bought and they’re asking to be annexed and they’re going to build some homes over there too,” said Williams, noting the company plans to build 150 homes there.
Councilor Craig Jensen moved to approve the sale and authorize Mayor Jeff Williams to sign off on it, with Councilor Daniel Lopez seconding. The roll call vote to approve was unanimous, 6-0.
The property is tucked away behind a residential development and sports park near the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Seventh Avenue North. The closing date for the sale is June 15.
According to deputy clerk Bobbie Black, the city has received payment for the property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.