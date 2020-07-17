City Council terminates ambulance director; hopes to fill position by mid-August

FRUITLAND
Fruitland City Council dismissed Michelle Giokas from her position as ambulance director during its regular meeting on Monday. The council came back into open session after breaking for an executive session to make the decision.
According to meeting minutes, once the council was back in open session, Councilor Ed Pierson moved to amend the agenda to include a “Personnel Disciplinary Action Item,” which was seconded by Councilor Kari Peterson.
“Mayor [Brian] Howell terminated for cause, Michelle Giokas as Ambulance Director. Councilor Pierson move to affirm the termination. Seconded by Councilor Grimes. Motion carried,” reads an excerpt from the meeting’s official minutes.
The newspaper reached out to Mayor Brian Howell regarding this matter.
As the matter is a personnel issue, the city was unable to release any information.
“The City Administrator takes over for any Department Head that is unable to perform their duties. We hope to have a new Ambulance Director in place by the middle of August,” wrote Howell in an email message received on Thursday morning.
