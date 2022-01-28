City Council sees the signs to review sign rules

Business signs are seen on or near several downtown Payette storefronts, as pictured on Tuesday. The Payette City Council has brought up for discussion its ordinance on fees for the placement of signs like these on buildings within city limits.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PAYETTE — Sign, sign, everywhere a sign … But what do Payette city officials want to do with its rules affecting those signs? The discussion of how to better regulate signs placed on business buildings found its way onto the Payette City Council’s regular meeting agenda on Jan. 17.

According to Mayor Craig Jensen, the ordinance was brought up for discussion by Councilor Daniel Lopez and himself. The discussion centers around the city’s requirements for permits when placing signs, and what determines when a permit is needed.

“I think it’s crazy that we have a $50 fee to put a sign on your own building,” said Lopez. Councilor Kathy Patrick indicated she agreed.

 “If we see something that is grossly dangerous, we have the ability to make them remove or fix it,” Lopez continued. “Sometimes we can’t enforce it, but we do have that ability.”

Councilor Ray Wickersham recalled having a discussion with a city official, who recommended the council have a work session to revisit the city’s sign codes.

Jensen said he believes a permit fee should not be involved when a flat sign is installed against a building or if an existing one is cleaned, refurbished or relocated.

Jensen said there should be a fee, whether a business owner installs a new sign, or relocates or refurbishes an existing one.

The council agreed to hold a work session to discuss sign ordinances prior to its next regular meeting on Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. 

As this was not listed as an action item on the agenda, no action was taken on the ordinance during this meeting.

Correction

At the Payette City Council’s regular meeting Jan. 17, Mayor Craig Jensen said there should not be a permit fee for a flat sign placed against a building or when one is refurbished or relocated.

The council will have its sign ordinance discussion on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. A previous version of this article was incorrect.

Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

What's the law?

Under Payette Municipal Code 15.28.030, permanent signs erected and maintained over or across any portion of sidewalks or streets must accurately and continuously represent to the public the existing use or business of the building it is placed upon.

The full text of the sign codes can be found online at https://bit.ly/3qZpIse.

Load comments