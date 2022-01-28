City Council sees the signs to review sign rules

Business signs are seen on or near several downtown Payette storefronts, as pictured on Tuesday. The Payette City Council has brought up for discussion its ordinance on fees for the placement of signs like these on buildings within city limits.
PAYETTE — Sign, sign, everywhere a sign … But what do Payette city officials want to do with its rules affecting those signs? The discussion of how to better regulate signs placed on business buildings found its way onto the Payette City Council’s regular meeting agenda on Jan. 17.
According to Mayor Craig Jensen, the ordinance was brought up for discussion by Councilor Daniel Lopez and himself. The discussion centers around the city’s requirements for permits when placing signs, and what determines when a permit is needed.
“I think it’s crazy that we have a $50 fee to put a sign on your own building,” said Lopez. Councilor Kathy Patrick indicated she agreed.
“If we see something that is grossly dangerous, we have the ability to make them remove or fix it,” Lopez continued. “Sometimes we can’t enforce it, but we do have that ability.”
Councilor Ray Wickersham recalled having a discussion with a city official, who recommended the council have a work session to revisit the city’s sign codes.
Jensen said he believes a permit fee should not be involved when a flat sign is installed against a building or if an existing one is cleaned, refurbished or relocated.
Jensen said there should be a fee, whether a business owner installs a new sign, or relocates or refurbishes an existing one.
The council agreed to hold a work session to discuss sign ordinances prior to its next regular meeting on Feb. 22, at 6 p.m.
As this was not listed as an action item on the agenda, no action was taken on the ordinance during this meeting.
Under Payette Municipal Code 15.28.030, permanent signs erected and maintained over or across any portion of sidewalks or streets must accurately and continuously represent to the public the existing use or business of the building it is placed upon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.