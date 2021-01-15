City Council revisits move to sell off brickyard

PAYETTE — A site which has contributed much to the Payette landscape, the Payette City Council has chosen to revisit its attempts to sell the city’s historic Brickyard property. The city first resolved to sell the brickyard in 2019 through Resolution 2019-08, which declared the Brickyard surplus property as it “is no longer useful to the City and underutilized and not used for public purposes” as stated in the resolution.
Resolution 2020-01, which appeared on the agenda for its Jan. 4 regular meeting, amends the 2019 resolution finding that the market value of the property has increased and adjust the minimum bid price for the property to $65,000.
“I don’t think you’re going to get a lot of people tripping over themselves to bid on the property, if we go much higher than that,” said city clerk Mary Cordova to the council during their discussion. “There is a lot to do as far as developing it.”
According to Kristi Townsend of the Payette County Historical Society, the Payette Brickyard was established on the Payette Heights above the Lower Payette Canal in 1887. Over the years, the Brickyard has enabled the construction of many brick buildings in the city.
The facility manufactured bricks using clay from the surrounding area. Examples of buildings constructed with materials from the Brickyard include the Hotel Idaho (Commercial Hotel).
In 1937, the Brickyard, known at the time as the Jensen Brickyard, worked under contract 24 hours a day in order to supply the Nyssa Sugar Factory with two million bricks for its construction. The owner at the time was Agner Jensen.
The roll call vote to approve this resolution was unanimous 6-0. The sale of the property is subject to a sealed bid process, with bidders submitting forms to city officials for consideration by the city council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.