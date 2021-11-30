City Council comes bearing gifts

Fruitland City Council Chambers are decked out for the holiday season, as pictured on Nov. 22. Decorations were coordinated by City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy and placed by city hall staff members. Gift cards for $100 apiece for staff members were approved by the council during this meeting.
FRUITLAND — If the spirit of Christmas is to give, the Fruitland City Council showed it is fully in the spirit during its regular meeting on Nov. 22. To city staff members, the council has approved the gift of Visa gift cards in the amount of $100 each to all qualified city employees.
“Walmart quit letting us do [their] gift cards,” explained City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy. “Now, we just do Visa and the city pays the fees.”
Pearcy clarified in a phone interview Monday that Walmart disallowed the purchase of more than 50 gift cards at a time several years ago. She stated that the city has 51 full-time employees and the gift cards are intended to help employees purchase holiday dinner items for their families.
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to approve the gift cards, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
The council also gave employees the gift of an afternoon off from non-essential duties on Dec. 23, to allow for a Christmas celebration and potluck with staff and their families on Dec. 23 at noon. City hall will be closed immediately following the part, and on Dec. 24 and 25.
“I don’t see a problem with shutting down early, as long as it’s posted,” said Council President Kari Peterson.
Pierson moved to approve this afternoon closure, seconded by Tom Limbaugh. This motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
In other matters
The council also received a request by Information Technology Manager Jesse Wetzel to dispose of obsolete computer equipment. Items to be disposed of include several desktop computers, laptops, servers, battery backups , an amplifier, various parts, cables, accessories and a computer lab chair.
“Brian [Moore, previous manager] left me with a nice little inheritance of a bunch of junk, and I’d like to make it go away,” Wetzel said.
The chair was added to the list by City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy.
Pierson moved to approve this request, seconded by Limbaugh. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.