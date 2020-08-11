City Council approves land use item requests

Tim Davis, representing Rywest Homes, explains to the Fruitland City Council what land use decisions he was asking them to approve.

 Photo by Griffin Hewitt | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND - At its regular meeting, the Fruitland City Council heard comment from Tim Davis, representative from Rywest Homes who brought some items regarding land use and zoning up for discussion.

Davis asked the council to rezone the property being developed from single family dwellings to multi-family dwellings, in addition to seeking a variance for the size of a cul de sac.

Jerry Campbell, Fruitland’s public works director, said that the international fire code states that there needs to be at least a 5-foot setback, Fruitland’s city code call for 8 feet.

Councilwoman Kari Peterson objected to the variance saying that the Council has previously been strict on adhering to the 8-foot rule and it should be the same “across the board for everyone.”

Fruitland City Administrator Rick Watkins added his thoughts on the variance.

“I think five feet is just fine,” he said.

The next item Davis brought up was reduction of the size of the side yards in lots 1 through 5 in Block 2 of the Bray development re-plat to be reduced to 6 feet, and to accept the preliminary plat of Bray Subdivision’s re-plat.

The Council voted to approve the first two requests unanimously. The second two requests received a “no” vote from Peterson.

Tags

Load comments