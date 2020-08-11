City Council approves land use item requests

FRUITLAND - At its regular meeting, the Fruitland City Council heard comment from Tim Davis, representative from Rywest Homes who brought some items regarding land use and zoning up for discussion.
Davis asked the council to rezone the property being developed from single family dwellings to multi-family dwellings, in addition to seeking a variance for the size of a cul de sac.
Jerry Campbell, Fruitland’s public works director, said that the international fire code states that there needs to be at least a 5-foot setback, Fruitland’s city code call for 8 feet.
Councilwoman Kari Peterson objected to the variance saying that the Council has previously been strict on adhering to the 8-foot rule and it should be the same “across the board for everyone.”
Fruitland City Administrator Rick Watkins added his thoughts on the variance.
“I think five feet is just fine,” he said.
The next item Davis brought up was reduction of the size of the side yards in lots 1 through 5 in Block 2 of the Bray development re-plat to be reduced to 6 feet, and to accept the preliminary plat of Bray Subdivision’s re-plat.
The Council voted to approve the first two requests unanimously. The second two requests received a “no” vote from Peterson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.