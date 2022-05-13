City Council adjusts parking enforcement nights

BY Corey Evan
PAYETTE — After much back and forth about how to enforce parking rules in downtown Payette, the Payette City Council has found what some may consider to be reasonable middle ground: Disallowing parking on Main Street during weeknights, Monday through Friday 2:30 to 6:30 a.m., with exceptions made on Saturday and Sunday mornings. The decision was made during the council’s regular meeting on May 2, through the passage of Ordinance 1509.
Any vehicle parked in violation of this section will be subject to immediate tow at the owner’s expense without the person towing said vehicle incurring any liability of any kind” the ordinance reads, in part.
As observed by Councilor Ray Wickersham, challenges continue to crop up from lack of parking enforcement in the winter, when snow conditions exist. But as Councilor Daniel Lopez noted, crews don’t typically work on weekends.
“We don’t really enforce it on Saturday and Sunday; Unless we have a big blizzard, most of our street crews aren’t working [those days],” said Lopez.
“We’re not strictly enforcing it most of the time, unless somebody abuses it,” said Wickersham. “I just think we’re starting to make an exception for this reason and that reason and other reasons, instead of just saying” enforcement should be consistent, he added.
Councilor Kathy Patrick spoke against the ordinance as constituted, saying that it presents challenges amid efforts to improve and attract new businesses to the downtown core.
“These people, Saturdays are traditionally the day that most people go shopping. They need to be able to park in front of their businesses on a Saturday morning,” said Patrick. “If you come to town and shop and there’s no place to park, then what happens then?”
We could always readdress it again, if we find out it’s not working,” Councilor Bobbie Black observed.
Lopez expressed concern that the city’s present attitude toward downtown parking could lead to considering installation of parking meters, which Wickersham noted has been a point of contention for citizens in the past.
“Whenever there’s a parking issue, it eventually just cascades to that effect,” said Lopez.
“They tried meters [before] … they seem to break off,” Wickersham replied.
Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall told the council that while his force does enforce parking, it is subject to any calls which would take precedent over such.
“Frankly, if parked vehicles on Main Street is the only thing my law enforcement guys have to worry about, my department’s doing a pretty damn good job,” said Marshall. “It’s having to be my grave shift officer that’s having to do this, one guy on for the entire city during that time.”
As noted by City Engineer Doug Argo, not only is it bad practice not to enforce parking rules, the city needs to clarify them as well.
“If you’re not going to enforce it on the weekends but you’re going to enforce it during the week, how do you convey that to people parking there? So, it should have a clarification,” said Argo.
Presently, signage in downtown Payette informs motorists of parking rules but does not contain reference to the weekday enforcement. Public Works Director Jamie Couch noted that additions could be made to the city’s parking signs to reflect the days they are enforced, as Mayor Craig Jensen explained following a conversation with Couch.
Councilor Lori Steiniker moved to pass Ordinance 1509 on its first reading, seconded by Councilor Mike Kee. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 4-2, with Lopez and Patrick voting in opposition.
Updates to parking signage remain in progress, according to city officials.
