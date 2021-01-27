City advertises itself to newcomers

PAYETTE - Everywhere you turn today, there’s a sign of some kind. The city of Payette has added its own sign to that array, in the form of a billboard advertising … the city of Payette.
The billboard was put up along Northwest 16th Street in Fruitland this month, visible to eastbound travelers approaching Gayway Junction. In an email to the newspaper on Jan. 26, Mayor Jeff Williams said the billboard has been a long time coming.
“The City Council and myself have recognized the importance of marketing our fair city and our amenities for years,” wrote Williams. “More specifically in Payette’s 2016 City Strategic Plan, we set a goal to facilitate economic development opportunities in order to revitalize the community, create jobs, and expand the tax base.”
To meet this goal, city officials invested city resources in the recruitment and retention of new businesses and residents through marketing and outreach. To pay for this effort, the Payette City Council established an economic development fund during fiscal year 2017.
“We looked at different sites, but we had not found a location that created as much impact on traveler’s first impression as they enter the Western End of the Treasure Valley from Oregon as this location,” Williams said about the site.
In addition, Williams frequently mentions that Payette has one of the lowest tax burdens in the region during city council meetings.
“We have no other strategy than to attract residents and the amenities that draw businesses to our City,” Williams added.
You may be wondering, how are people responding to the billboard? Williams said it’s been so far, so good.
“The Council loved the message and the only folks that I’ve heard are people I work with (both Real Estate and City Hall) that say they like it.”
And while the Payette Public Pool remains closed, the billboard does advertise them among city amenities. Williams said in this regard, “We are very close to announcing a new direction for the pool that will providing a healthy recreational opportunity for everyone.”
City officials have a one-year lease on the billboard, at a cost of $8,220.
