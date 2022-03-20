Citizens talk clean-up enforcement, share ideas at recent Town Hall

PAYETTE — What’s the best way to get citizens and business owners to clean up their places? That’s the question the Payette City Council sought answers to in its March 10 town hall meeting at Payette City Hall.
The meeting centered around code enforcement, specifically as it relates to enforcing city code on cleaning up nuisances, such as trash, weeds and junk-condition vehicles.
Removal of nuisances is governed under Payette Municipal Code 8.12. The code can be read in full at https://bit.ly/3tjRpgw.
According to Mayor Craig Jensen, enforcement was relaxed previously in response to citizens complaints, stating that officers were being too strict.
“The citizens were telling us that the city was too tough to work with … that we had too many ordinances, we had too many infractions, we had too many tickets, we had too many warnings and we need to lighten up on the citizens,” Jensen told those in attendance. “Having heard that, a couple of city councilors and myself went to the chief of police at that time, which was Mark Clark, and we said, ‘Mark, let’s stop hassling people the way that we’re hassling them right now and … let’s not give anybody tickets for an unclean yard or vehicles being parked out front that haven’t been licensed for years …”
Rather, he said, the suggestion was to move to a complaint-response basis, where action would only be taken if citizens asked for it. Clark agreed to the suggestion, but in hindsight Jensen said that only resulted in more problems.
“This is what happens when you let things go,” he said.
Jensen said the purpose of the meeting was to gauge present-day support for increasing enforcement of this code.
“We just want to make sure we have your support, and if that is what the citizens of Payette want us to do.”
As several citizens expressed to the council, that is exactly what they want officials to do.
Lisa Florenzen told the council, “I’ve seen this town morph and it’s exciting and scary, because growth takes some challenges. That being said, I like the direction of what’s going on right now … Although may of these buildings do house apartments and areas where people live in, I think that overall if we are striving to make this better and cosmetically appealing to other people and other residents that move here, then we do need to ask people to be accountable for keeping their areas presentable.”
Jensen’s wife, Tracy Jensen, added, “Several years ago, you let dogs in the park[s], which was a big mistake in my opinion … I live by Centennial Park, they let their dogs run at large, they never pick up [after the dogs] and Jamie [Couch, Street Department Director] has the same trouble at Kiwanis Park.”
In addition to present city code requiring dogs be on leashes in city parks, Hanigan Dog Park is open on the east side of Payette which allows dogs to be unleashed there.
Other complaints voiced by residents include tree branches from neighbors’ properties hanging in their yards, and bushes presenting visibility hazards to motorists. Police Chief Gary Marshall said the city is more readily able to address the latter, while Councilor Bobbie Black said the former is determined depending on whether the tree is on a right-of-way or not.
Marshall responded to comments, noting that he presently has only one ordinance officer available.
“She’s overwhelmed at times between dogs, parking violations, abandoned vehicles, property nuisance,” said Marshall.
However, he said that the officer is more proactive now, especially with winter snow having melted away. He also expressed concern for how nuisances affect neighboring property values.
“A majority of it does come in by complaint; Hopefully we’ll add more personnel [at]some point down the road.”
Marshall told citizens that the ordinance officer visits properties with complaints, and will either speak with owners on the spot or leave a notice requesting they call her regarding the complaint received.
“A majority of the time she gets a phone call back; There is a percentage of people that just see it and throw it away. And then she has to go out and do it again,” he said. “After explaining to them what needs to be done, they’re given the timeframe to take care of the issue. If it’s not taken care of within that timeframe, then citations are issued.”
Marshall added that some notices or citations have to be mailed to landlords, as many properties in Payette are rental units. He said having “skin in the game” is his department’s message to landlords.
In an email to the newspaper on Thursday, Jensen expressed gratitude to Marshall and to city staff for supporting citizens’ requests to increase enforcement of clean-up ordinances.
“I think it’s a great idea that if we are going to have Ordinance on the books that we are going to enforce it to all of our citizens and if there’s an ordinance we don’t want to or one in force we don’t need to get them off of the books. But all in all it was a very positive meeting with our citizens and they want the ordinances enforced,” he wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.