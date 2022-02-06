Citizens Allied sounds alarm on injection well application

PAYETTE COUNTY — Concerns over the environmental safety of gas wells in Payette County and throughout the state have bubbled to the surface, with the filing of a permit application for a Class II Underground Injection Control well by Snake River Oil and Gas. According to Shelley Brock, president of Citizens Allied for Integrity and Accountability, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has set a Feb. 28 deadline for public comment on the application.
“This permit is designated solely for the disposal of waste produced by the drilling and production of dozens of oil and natural gas wells in the Treasure Valley,” wrote Brock in a news release Wednesday. “Approval of the permit sought by operator Snake River Oil and Gas would exempt the Willow Sands aquifer as an underground source of drinking water. This would facilitate the use of an abandoned hydrocarbon well in Payette County for high-pressure injection of radioactive, chemical-laden, carcinogenic industrial waste deep underground, directly through critical drinking water aquifers.”
Brock said in the news release that Class II wells have technically been illegal in Idaho since 1985, but that the protection agency overrode the ban through a 2018 rule change, which sees primacy given to the agency over permitting for such projects. However, state officials and oil and gas representatives say that’s not the whole story.
“Idaho Department of Water Resources asked the EPA to accept primacy for Class II wells back in 2017,” wrote Sharla Arledge, public information officer for the Idaho Department of Lands, in an email Thursday. “Injection wells come under [that department].”
“When the EPA delegated primacy over the Underground Injection Control program to Idaho, there was no oil and gas production (and essentially no exploration) in Idaho, so there was no need for a Class II program,” added Brittany Lock, spokesperson for Snake River Oil and Gas in a separate email Thursday. “When the need arose after serious exploration in Southwest Idaho began in the mid-2000s, the state and EPA eventually reached an agreement for EPA to take back primacy over Class II wells.”
Lock stated that Snake River Oil and Gas is seeking the permit to allow for disposal of produced water, a by-product of oil and gas production.
“This water is naturally produced along with the oil and gas from the wells. Produced water occurs in almost all producing oil and gas wells across the US and the world,” she wrote.
Despite assurances by state and oil company experts about safety measures being taken to prevent pollution and other damages, Brock remains concerned for the public’s safety.
“This is a recipe for disaster,” Brock stated. “With Idaho’s burgeoning population and historic drought exacerbating the strain on already depleted aquifers, the thought of risking our existing water resources to an industry that has already cost taxpayers far more to operate here than it has returned in severance taxes is deeply disturbing.”
She added that Class II wells are “well-documented” as having induced seismic incidents, including earthquakes occurring “many miles from wells.”
Brian Ertz, attorney with Ertz Johnson Law Firm of Boise, represents Citizens Allied. He echoes Brock’s concerns that assurances oil company officials have given are too few.
“Regulators have provided inadequate assurances that the poison operators propose to pump into the ground will not spill, leak, and leach into bodies of water Idahoans use as sources of drinking water,” wrote Ertz in Brock’s news release. “The EPA should deny the permit. There has been inadequate study. Contradictory and capricious claims about the geology of the proposed site, the agency’s lack of capacity to keep proper oversight, and the undeniable risk all govern against approval.”
According to Lock, this is the only Class II well planned in Idaho as of press time. She noted that the project saves a step in the process of extracting gas deposits.
“This well will benefit the community by providing more efficient handling of produced water and avoiding the environmental footprint and risks associated with the hazards of trucking the water +- 50 miles to evaporation ponds. It also improves the economic benefits to mineral owners including the state and the counties whereby previously uneconomic wells will now be economic.”
She further added that resuming production would allow royalty payments to resume to mineral owners affected by present production shut-ins.
“This will also hold true for future wells. That ultimately means more royalties paid, more jobs and more taxes paid.”
Lock adds that stakeholders in local gas projects include land owners, mineral owners, public officials and regulatory agencies, and that feedback from these stakeholders has been positive to date.
“While this is our first Class II application, it won’t be the last,” Brock expressed, noting that Snake River Oil and Gas has drilled three new wells in recent months and that “many more” are planned.
An online public hearing will be held to collect oral comments regarding the project on Feb. 18. To participate, visit https://bit.ly/3J0UbfG.
Brock encourages concerned citizens to email their comments to Evan Osborne of the Environmental Protection Agency at osborne.evan@epa.gov, no later than 5 p.m. Mountain Time on Feb. 28.
