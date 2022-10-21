PAYETTE COUNTY — At the regular meetings of the New Plymouth and Payette city councils on Monday, separate public hearings were held ahead of considering a proposed rate hike of 8.3% by officials at Hardin Sanitation. Speaking at both hearings, Payette Site Manager Mark Fulwiler testified that the requested increase is derived directly from the Consumer Price Index for solid waste removal as of Sept. 8, the date the request was submitted to the cities.
“We’re not making these numbers up,” he said at the New Plymouth hearing. “Two, three years ago, we were at 1.3%, some years we didn’t even come in and ask for an increase. Operational costs, the guys who are working out there, year over year, [have increased] 8.9% … All I’m trying to do is stay with the cost. The cost of parts is up 40% in the last year.”
Fulwiler said the increase, for customers using Hardin’s residential curbside collection service would pay $1.23 more per month. He told city officials at both hearings that the company is working to improve wages for employees. as he is seeing companies extending offers of higher pay to lure them away.
“We want to retain these employees, wages are up,” he added, stating that the sanitation industry is the sixth most dangerous industry to work for in the U.S.
Following are the comments exchanged during the hearings in each city.
New Plymouth
The New Plymouth City Council received one public comment, from resident Dale Williamson. He expressed concern about the timing of such an increase, as inflation continues to impact consumers locally.
“We have too many people in New Plymouth who are on fixed incomes,” said Williamson.
However, Councilor Cora Kurth countered with a concern for the financial well-being of Hardin if the increase were to not pass.
“I understand where you’re coming from, it’s pretty hard. But then we also need to put our thought into the business owner,” said Kurth. “Say you’re running the business and the way the world is and all of your money is going to wages and operations, and there’s no money left for profit, no money left for you. So, what do you do?”
Councilor Eileen Balcer moved to approve the rate increase, seconded by Kurth. The motion carried unanimously, with a roll call vote of 6-0
Payette
No comments were received from the public during the Payette hearing. Councilor Daniel Lopez, also a business owner, empathized with Fulwiler, saying he doesn’t wish to see service levels go down or for Hardin to otherwise struggle amid ongoing inflation.
“We don’t want trash in the streets, not that they would do that if we didn’t give them 8.3%, but I think they came here and are being honest that they are struggling to keep up,” he said.
Councilor Mike Kee, however, expressed that he felt the increase gives Hardin too much financial cushion.
“They have an exclusive contract, so there’s no competition,” said Kee. “Competition is what drives competitive costs. We rely on Hardin to keep these costs competitive when we won’t allow anyone to compete with them.”
He added that rates at Hardin have increased 89% since 2005, and are up 23% since 2014, and that Hardin provides recycling bins and paper yard waste bags in unincorporated Ada County, unlike in Payette County.
“It’s really apples and oranges,” Fulwiler said, noting that efforts to promote recycling services in Payette have not yet gained traction due to added cost.
While expressing that he dislikes the idea of raising prices, Councilor Ray Wickersham said his first-hand experience with inflation has illustrated for him why this increase is needed.
“All you got to do is look around and anyone who’s in business knows what our costs are,” he said.
City Attorney Dan Chadwick, who was present at both hearings, noted that even if the increase were not approved, an existing Payette city ordinance entitles Hardin to an automatic 2.75% for requests such as this.
Lopez moved to approve the increase for Payette, seconded by Wickersham. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 5-1, with Kee voting against.
At the Payette hearing, Fulwiler stated there has not been an increase in dump fees at Clay Peak Landfill in 2022.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye @argusobserver.com.
