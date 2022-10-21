PAYETTE COUNTY — At the regular meetings of the New Plymouth and Payette city councils on Monday, separate public hearings were held ahead of considering a proposed rate hike of 8.3% by officials at Hardin Sanitation. Speaking at both hearings, Payette Site Manager Mark Fulwiler testified that the requested increase is derived directly from the Consumer Price Index for solid waste removal as of Sept. 8, the date the request was submitted to the cities.

“We’re not making these numbers up,” he said at the New Plymouth hearing. “Two, three years ago, we were at 1.3%, some years we didn’t even come in and ask for an increase. Operational costs, the guys who are working out there, year over year, [have increased] 8.9% … All I’m trying to do is stay with the cost. The cost of parts is up 40% in the last year.”



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye @argusobserver.com.

