Chief reviews pair of proposed rules at City Council work session

Is your rear license plate light working like on this vehicle seen in downtown Payette Tuesday evening? If not, under a proposed new rule by the Payette Police Department, you could soon be pulled over and cited for it. Such a rule already exists in Fruitland.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — At a work session preceding its regular meeting on Dec. 19, the Payette City Council reviewed two ordinance proposals brought before them by Police Chief Gary Marshall. The rules pitched center around two separate topics — youth in possession of tobacco or vaping devices, and illumination of rear license plates on vehicles.

 



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments