Chief reviews pair of proposed rules at City Council work session

PAYETTE — At a work session preceding its regular meeting on Dec. 19, the Payette City Council reviewed two ordinance proposals brought before them by Police Chief Gary Marshall. The rules pitched center around two separate topics — youth in possession of tobacco or vaping devices, and illumination of rear license plates on vehicles.
Youth and tobacco/vape devices
While the council defeated a rule change to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products in the city of Payette in Feb. 2021, Marshall is hoping a rule change to address penalties for youth in possession of tobacco products and vaping devices succeeds, aiming to crack down on violations.
In his comments to the council, Marshall said he aims to get through to parents who may have turned a blind eye.
“I know in Wisconsin, they increased the fine to $565; That definitely makes you say ‘Wow!’” said Marshall in his remarks to the council. “My concern is we want to stimulate parent involvement, and unfortunately that takes hitting their bank account to make them pay attention to what their kids are doing. However, if we make it so steep that parents cannot pay the fines, we end up arresting parents and then [children] have no regulation.”
Councilor Daniel Lopez expressed concern a $300 penalty may be too low.
“The purpose of an infraction is to make you not commit the crime,” said Lopez. “When I was 16, a speeding ticket was $70. You know how many speeding tickets I had? I had to get a waiver to join the Navy. It’s just not enough of a deterrent at $300.”
Lopez noted that some parents today actually permit their children to smoke, and that costs does not appear to be an issue to them. He suggested that the fine be closer to $500.
“Because the cost of tobacco is very high.”
Mayor Craig Jensen said that in researching wages in Wisconsin and in Idaho, he determined that a fine of $300 is “a dang good start” but also suggested a “stepped up” or incremental penalty be added.
On the other side of this argument was Councilor Kathy Patrick, who expressed concern that any financial penalty could be detrimental to Payette parents.
“If [the children] are fined, why aren’t they made to do service and earn the money? Why would it fall on the parents? she asked. “I’ve been a parent of a child who got in a lot of trouble; You have no idea the things that they do once they leave you. I don’t think it’s always the parents’ fault. Sometimes, I agree it is. But if you’re going to punish, punish the child. And if they get a $300 fine, make them work that off as community service doing something.”
Marshall noted that while he agreed with Patrick, he has no authority over how a judge would impose these penalties and that parents are ultimately responsible for their child’s behavior under the law.. He noted that Idaho Code 39-5713 doesn’t permit municipalities to increase penalties, but allows them to regulate the use of tobacco in public places.
Marshall said he will revise his proposal with input from City Attorney Dan Chadwick, to ensure state law is followed.
Idaho law 39-5706 provides a maximum penalty of $300 and/or 30 days of imprisonment for possession, purchase, receiving, use or consumption of tobacco products or electronic cigarettes by individuals under 18 years of age. It also allows a judge to order their parents to attend, or perform community service in, tobacco and electronic smoking device awareness programs.
Rear license plate
illumination
The second proposed rule addresses rear license plates, which would require illumination of such plates at night.
“My objective with this ordinance is to put another tool in my patrol officers’ tool belt,” Marshall said. “It just gives us the ability to have more citizen contacts and the ability to prevent crime.”
He noted that Idaho Code does not provide such an illumination requirement.
Councilor Ray Wickersham expressed concerns about enforcing such a rule, saying that “some issues” may stem from it. In defending the proposal, Marshall said that whether one know the laws or not, whenever one visits a place they should expect to be held to their regulations.
“When you enter the state of Idaho, you are subject to Idaho’s laws.”
Chadwick agreed, stating that entering any jurisdiction implies that you agree to be bound by its laws.
In Fruitland, City Code 6-1-2 requires such illumination of a vehicle or trailer’s rear license plate to make it readable from a distance of at least 50 feet. This rule has been in place since 2014 and according to Marshall, it has already passed legal hurdles.
“When I spoke with Chief [J.D.] Huff, he said it was actually challenged and upheld by the Idaho Supreme Court. Mr. Chadwick looked and he couldn’t find that case.”
Under Idaho Statute 49-906, a light illuminating a rear license plate must be white in color.
