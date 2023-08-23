Chess club gets green light for Kiwanis Park games

Looking to brush up on chess? The Payette Chess Club is hosting an event in the afternoon of Sept. 16 to introduce more community members to what it has to offer.

 Stock art

PAYETTE — Are you a master of the Sicilian defense? Are you looking to polish up your game? If you’ve answered ‘yes’ to either of these questions, the Payette Chess Club wants to meet you on the afternoon of Sept. 16 for “Chess in the Park.”

Joan Hernandez, a volunteer with the club, addressed the Payette City Council at its regular meeting on Monday. She requested that fees for use of the Kiwanis Park Bandshell and electricity use ($25 and $10 respectively) be waived for the free event, as the club is in the process of becoming certified as a non-profit organization.



