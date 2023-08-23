Chess club gets green light for Kiwanis Park games

PAYETTE — Are you a master of the Sicilian defense? Are you looking to polish up your game? If you’ve answered ‘yes’ to either of these questions, the Payette Chess Club wants to meet you on the afternoon of Sept. 16 for “Chess in the Park.”
Joan Hernandez, a volunteer with the club, addressed the Payette City Council at its regular meeting on Monday. She requested that fees for use of the Kiwanis Park Bandshell and electricity use ($25 and $10 respectively) be waived for the free event, as the club is in the process of becoming certified as a non-profit organization.
“We just want to get the word out, get people involved,” said Hernandez. “We’re going to have hot dogs, free popcorn, free cotton candy and chess, of course. We’re just trying to get our name out there and people involved, and also trying to get engaged with our community.”
A silent auction is also to be held.
By holding the event outdoors, Hernandez expressed that she hopes to make the club more visible to the community. She said to hold this event at the library would cost the club $50 to serve food in its community room.
“Everything that we do get is by donation,” she added. “We have a chess tournament coming up and it’s by donation for any of the prizes, and things like that.”
Based on a history of the council approving fee waivers for similar events, Councilor Daniel Lopez expressed that such a waiver needs to be built into city ordinances as an exemption for non-profit organizations to not have to pay fees to host events like this one.
“We had a discussion about the [Kiwanis] Youth Lodge, and waiving fees for the use for these kind of things, and we didn’t make it exempt for non-profits,” he said. “If this is our trend, why don’t we just do it and make it exempt for non-profits?”
Councilor Kathy Patrick made the motion to approve the fee waiver request, seconded by Councilor Lori Stinker. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 5-1, with Councilor Mike Kee voting against it.
In an email to the newspaper on Tuesday, Richmond said the club provides a way for chess players of all skill levels to meet on level grounds.
“The club’s purpose is to allow chess enthusiasts and beginners to meet in person to learn and play chess,” he wrote. “Chess in the Park’s purpose is to connect more with the community in a fun, family-friendly way, while raising awareness of the club’s existence.”
The club organized in October 2022 and commenced gameplay in February. Its 31 members presently meet at the Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to all ages free of charge.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
