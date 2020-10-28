Charter school kicks off fundraising campaign

FRUITLAND — The Treasure Valley Classical Academy Board of Directors is reaching out to business owners and community members in Payette County and surrounding communities as it seeks help to expand its facilities ahead of 2024. The capital campaign, titled “Growing a Classic,” launches Thursday with a kick-off event in the academy’s auditorium.
The campaign aims to raise $2.75 million for expansion of facilities at the academy, enabling the school to become a Kindergarten through 12th grade school. The academy seeks to grow by one grade level each year through the 2025-26 school year.
“The funds raised from TVCA’s capital campaign will be used to create a safe, appropriate learning environment for K-12th grade students,” wrote academy Board Vice President Emma Nelson. “At this time, 100% of the board of directors have made a financial donation, the teachers and full time staff of TVCA have invested financially, Woodgrain Donation Fund has awarded TVCA a grant, and local businesses and community members have begun to invest in our students by making donations supporting our expansion plan.”
The plans include remodeling of the present Fruitland Electric property into an upper school building for grades 7-12.
The existing school building houses grades K-5, an auditorium, a gymnasium and a commercial-grade kitchen. Students in grades 6-7 are in temporary classrooms at the Fruitland Electric property during the expansion project.
Phase one, which sees an elementary school playground installed in addition to the temporary classrooms, is “substantially complete” according to a news release by Nelson.
The release indicates the board is seeking $2 million of its goal through private foundation and corporate grants from outside the community.
“However, to garner six-figure grants, we need to show a breadth of community support,” wrote Nelson in the release.
The Thursday event will include guest speakers, desserts, tours of the school and “opportunities to invest in the school,” according to Nelson.
