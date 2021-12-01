Change orders made to accommodate Visitor Center project

FRUITLAND — With ongoing supply chain issues disrupting or delaying normal business and construction activity worldwide, the city of Fruitland is reworking its own plans around them. The Fruitland City Council and Idaho Transportation Department acknowledged its impact on the Snake River Visitors Center construction project, during the council’s regular meeting on Nov. 22.
In his remarks on the water and sewer report dated Nov. 22, Public Works Director Jerry Campbell acknowledged that the Transportation Department is adjusting its targets for substantial completion of a sewer line to the visitors center, just past the state line on Interstate 84 east. The department is connecting the rest area’s restrooms to the Fruitland city sewer, under a contract approved in February.
He said a change order was being put forward because the department’s contract for the city stipulated that substantial completion be done by Dec. 24.
“They’re extending it to Feb. 22, which is 2022,” said Campbell. “It is extended into next year, due to shipment and delivery of pumps and several other delays.”
Campbell said one main issue is a delay in the department obtaining a backup power generator for the project.
“They discovered it was taking to take 10 months to get a diesel-powered generator, and they started looking for other manufacturers and they weren’t having any success,” he said.
To get around this, Campbell said the department has explored ordering a propane-powered generator instead, as it can be obtained quicker.
“ITD is OK with using propane … so they found out they can get a propane-fired generator in approximately 12 to 15 weeks.”
Campbell said the department has placed the order for the generator.
“This contract needs to be shifted by approximately two months, to allow them time to get the pumps shipped in.”
Campbell clarified that no change in the dollar amount budgeted for the project is included, and that only a deadline extension is involved. This, he said, will help the department avoid liquidated damages, meaning having to pay the city of Fruitland for breach of the existing contract.
Other than this change, the department expects to have substantial completion without the generator installed first.
While it was not listed on the agenda as a separate action item, Council President Kari Peterson moved to approve the change order as part of the water and sewer report, seconded by Councilor Tom Limbaugh. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
The restrooms at the visitors center have been closed since August 2019, when it was discovered that a layer of clay beneath the facility had rendered its septic system inoperable.
The project is estimated to cost $1,210,469, as reported in February.
