Chandelle Huerta, Jeff Roper appointed to Airport Commission

Newly-appointed Payette Airport Commission Member Chandelle Huerta speaks to the Payette City Council at its regular meeting on Monday. She and fellow appointee Jeff Roper became eligible to join the Payette Airport Commission through the adoption of Ordinance 1512 in September.

PAYETTE — The effects of Ordinance No. 1512 are already being felt in Payette, as Payette Airport Commission Chairman Frazer Peterson has selected two new appointees for newly opened positions. The two positions were added as the ordinance sees the commission expanded from the previous five members to seven.

The appointees are Chandelle Huerta and Jeff Roper. In presenting the appointees at the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, Peterson repeated his previous praise of the council’s efforts to support the Payette Municipal Airport.



