Chandelle Huerta, Jeff Roper appointed to Airport Commission

Newly-appointed Payette Airport Commission Member Chandelle Huerta speaks to the Payette City Council at its regular meeting on Monday. She and fellow appointee Jeff Roper became eligible to join the Payette Airport Commission through the adoption of Ordinance 1512 in September.
PAYETTE — The effects of Ordinance No. 1512 are already being felt in Payette, as Payette Airport Commission Chairman Frazer Peterson has selected two new appointees for newly opened positions. The two positions were added as the ordinance sees the commission expanded from the previous five members to seven.
The appointees are Chandelle Huerta and Jeff Roper. In presenting the appointees at the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, Peterson repeated his previous praise of the council’s efforts to support the Payette Municipal Airport.
“This is a product of the work that you did to allow those who don’t live in the city limits to do what they can to support our airport,” he said.
Huerta is a licensed private pilot. She told the council her aim is to help the airport grow and continue to succeed.
“My dad was … a pilot. I’ve grown up flying, I’ve grown up in aviation,” said Huerta. “I’m working on my commercial [license], and I just love aviation. And I love Payette Airport. I’m actually from Weiser but I do like Payette Airport better and just being surrounded by the [Scotch Pines] golf course and everything. I want it to grow, I want it to succeed.”
She noted that “Chandelle” is not just her first name, but it is also a term for an aircraft control maneuver.
Roper does not have any pilot licensure. Instead, as an aviation enthusiast, he brings a desire to help the airport, he said.
“I like the airport; I just always thought it was a valuable asset to the city,” said Roper. “I always hang around, so [I thought] maybe I could get on board and help out.”
Councilor Mike Kee expressed gratitude to Huerta and Roper for volunteering for the role.
Councilor Daniel Lopez moved to approve their appointment to the commission, seconded by Councilor Kathy Patrick. The motion carried with an unanimous voice vote, 6-0.
Roper’s term on the commission runs through June 30, 2024. Huerta’s runs through June 30, 2025.
Ordinance No. 1512 was adopted by the council in September.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.