Chamber switches gears for holiday celebration

FRUITLAND — With COVID-19 continuing to throw curveballs at event organizers the world over, it’s no different for the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce. With Idaho moved back into stage two of its reopening plan, Executive Director Krista King announced to members in a Nov. 25 email that the chamber’s annual ‘Christmas on Main Street’ event could not be held as planned.
“The City of Fruitland revoked the use of the park and our permission to close down Main Street,” wrote King.
Instead, the chamber will be hosting a Business Decorating Contest.
“Businesses are still able to proceed with how they wish to celebrate and the Chamber will help promote what they choose to do,” King added. “This will be open to any business or organization in Fruitland.”
Details about the contest were unavailable as of press time.
Since Santa and Mrs. Claus cannot make an appearance due to this cancelation, the chamber is bridging the gap between them and the children of Fruitland by collecting letters to Santa.
“Since Santa will not be able to make an appearance, kids can write him a letter that we will deliver to him,” said King. “We are putting together a committee to meet and answer these letters.”
While this year’s festivities are being scaled down dramatically, King said she awaits the opportunity to scale them right back up again.
“We look forward to resuming our wonderful events in the future and making them even bigger and better!”
