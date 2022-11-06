Chamber luncheon deals with fraud prevention

Anisha Ross, Business Banking Officer for D.L. Evans Bank’s western Idaho division, addresses attendees at the Payette Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Nov. 1. She reminded attendees to be vigilant about monitoring their bank accounts for fraudulent activity and attempts to steal banking information.
PAYETTE — Nobody wants to worry about their credit card information being stolen while ordering lunch. But at the Payette Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Nov. 1, Anisha Ross, Business Banking Officer for D.L. Evans Bank’s western Idaho division, reminded attendees that such a worry is entirely valid.
In her talk titled “Helping small business detect and prevent fraud,” Ross emphasized just how many small business owners become victims of fraud, and how many different ways bad actors have found to try and fool them.
“Right now, it seems to be picking up again,” she said. “It tends to get pretty bad during the holidays.”
According to Ross, organizations with less than 100 employees make up 22% of fraud victims, with an average loss of $150,000.
“Preventing financial fraud is easier when small business owners and employees know how to spot the signs of trouble,” she added. “Understanding your fraud risk is a key important part of preventing fraud.”
Examples of fraud prevention controls Ross named include monitoring direct deposit payroll; She recommends only accepting original signature authorization, training staff not to accept email notifications, reviewing accounts daily for unauthorized transactions and limiting employee access to confidential information.
“[We have] seen a lot of times when an employer will change an employee’s info based off of an email or a text,” Ross noted.
She also reminded attendees about the Federal Trade Commission’s “5 things to do to protect yourself online:”
• Lock down your accounts
• Secure your home WiFi
• Protect your computer and phone
• Recognize attempts to steal your information
• Back things up
“Make sure your accounts are locked down and have passwords that are difficult; Not your first name, your last name, 1-2-3-4 … the same with your WiFi networks.”
She noted that while Idaho is not among the top 15 states reporting fraud, the state saw 4,348 major attempts made, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
Ross also said she recommends that checking account users conduct transactions with Automatic Clearing House (electronic) drafts rather than paper checks, noting that paper checks contain all of your personal information, including address and phone number.
“All [fraudsters’ do is they change the payee name and they go and cash them … Check washing is really, really big right now.”
Common telephone-based scams include bad actors posing as officers of the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration and a “financial hardship department.” Ross reminded attendees that the prevalence of such scams remains high.
“A lot of them do have broken English [and] typographical errors. They just don’t make any sense, but people fall for them all the time,” she noted.
On the topic of debit card vs. credit card security, Ross said she sees no significant difference in fraud protection between the two types. She said in any case, it is up to cardholders to monitor their accounts for fraudulent spending and sign up for text notifications where offered by their financial institution.
At the Dec. 6 luncheon, Payette City Councilor Ray Wickersham is scheduled to address the chamber on the progress of the city’s Downtown Revitalization project. Luncheons are held at the R&L Event Center, 633 2nd Ave. S.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
