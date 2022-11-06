Chamber luncheon deals with fraud prevention

Anisha Ross, Business Banking Officer for D.L. Evans Bank’s western Idaho division, addresses attendees at the Payette Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Nov. 1. She reminded attendees to be vigilant about monitoring their bank accounts for fraudulent activity and attempts to steal banking information.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — Nobody wants to worry about their credit card information being stolen while ordering lunch. But at the Payette Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Nov. 1, Anisha Ross, Business Banking Officer for D.L. Evans Bank’s western Idaho division, reminded attendees that such a worry is entirely valid.

In her talk titled “Helping small business detect and prevent fraud,” Ross emphasized just how many small business owners become victims of fraud, and how many different ways bad actors have found to try and fool them.



