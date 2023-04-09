Bob Barowsky of Alma Mater, Inc. shares a picture of tearly downtown Fruitland during the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Wednesday. The luncheon’s theme was centered around honoring the city’s 75th birthday.
City Councilor Kari Peterson shares an update on the city’s comprehensive plan update, as part of the city’s birthday celebration. The plan’s update, the first since 2013, is expected to be completed around December.
Photos by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise
FRUITLAND — The Fruitland Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Wednesday was centered around honoring Fruitland’s 75th birthday, with attendees treated to a slice of cake as part of the celebration. The speakers chosen for the luncheon reflected the milestone in the city’s history, which began when it was incorporated in March 1948.
Bob Barowsky of Alma Mater, Inc., an organization which seeks to preserve Fruitland history, spoke about the city’s early days. He said that his family’s history in Fruitland dates back to 1895.
Barowsky noted that free land was offered to those who came to Fruitland in its early days, to help kickstart its economy. The catch was, those who acquired the land had to use it to bring crops to the area.
“In the 1870s, this was kind of cattle-barren; It was really just sagebrush and desert,” he said. “There was an act out there that even I had never been taught in school, and that was the Desert Land Act. I don’t think anybody in here has ever … heard of it. That’s what actually established people in these areas. It was in Oregon, Idaho, Washington, Nevada, there was about eight or 10 states.”
According to Barowsky, prunes were once the area’s largest export crop.
He also shared a story about the original Fruitland School building, where Fruitland City Park now stands. Specifically, he told the story of the bell that topped the building. The school was built in 1909, torn down in the 1950s and the bell was acquired by the Carnefix family who later donated it to the city.
Today, that bell stands on the modern-day Treasure Valley Classical Academy campus. Alma Mater, Inc. has several historic pictures of Fruitland on display at Hitchcock Station, selected from its library of more than 60 such pictures.
Fruitland City Councilor Kari Peterson spoke about the city’s future, but not before sharing her own family’s past.
“My family actually came to Idaho [as a result of] that land act, they came from the Czech Republic,” she said. “My great grandpa was one of the first sheriffs of Minidoka County. My grandma actually remembers driving in their old car to Fruitland to buy fruit, from Rupert. I am an Idaho girl, and I love it here.”
Specifically, she provided attendees with an update on city officials’ efforts to update the city’s comprehensive plan.
“We are working with J-U-B Engineers, they help us get through this; We’re still in the early phases, we just had our first open house which was incredibly well-attended. Kudos to Fruitland and residents and businesses, thank you so much for those who came.”
Peterson said a city’s comp plan is instrumental in showing those who give grants that city officials have a long-term plan for their growth and continued success. She also reminded attendees that it is a guide for the city’s growth over a period of 10-20 years, not a regulatory document.
“It’s actually prepared by, not just by the council, but it’s everybody in the community … residents, businesses, non-profits, public agencies. They all come together to do this.”
As a proponent of sidewalks, Peterson said it has been a learning experience to work toward putting in sidewalks along Pennsylvania Avenue. She said a 2022 estimate placed that project at $2.5 million, which is one of the reasons she believes now is the time to update the plan.
“When you apply for grants, they want to see that you have a plan. They don’t want to just throw money at you.”.
Efforts continue to bring in new businesses to Fruitland. At the open house in March, residents suggested many kinds of businesses from Chick-fil-A to grocery stores.
An outreach event regarding the comprehensive plan is set to be held on May 13, as part of the Fruitland Spring Fair. A public hearing before the Fruitland City Council is to be held later this year.
The plan was last updated in 2013.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
