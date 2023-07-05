Dozens of New Plymouth residents gather at the Westside Assembly of God for its Independence Day celebration on Monday. The event saw the church collaborate with churches throughout the city to bring the community together in celebrating ahead of the holiday.
Photos by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise
Those involved in serving the community have plenty of fun doing so. Community members Marc and Danielle Haws are pictured having a laugh, as Marc demonstrates his watermelon chopping skills.
NEW PLYMOUTH — Residents of New Plymouth gathered Monday evening to begin their Independence Day celebrations a day early, as the leadership of Westside Assembly of God hosted a community gathering ahead of the holiday. According to Westside Pastor John Baker, a crowd of approximately 300 people was anticipated for the event, which featured food and fun for local families.
“We just thought, me and Marc Haws and Danielle Haws and my wife … that we can get together and do something for the community,” said Baker in an interview Monday. “We’re just trying to draw the community in close and just let them know that, ‘Hey, let’s all just get together and have a good time on the 4th of July.’”
He said the event was scheduled for the day before Independence Day, to avoid competing with families’ plans to celebrate the holiday elsewhere in the valley.
“We figured that if we do it on the 3rd of July, people could still spend time with their families and everything on the 4th of July.”
Danielle and Marc Haws are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Plymouth. Danielle Haws worked with Baker to organize the city’s Faith & Blue event in 2022.
“We’ve had a lot of community [and] church collaboration in New Plymouth, and so this was just another opportunity to invite the community and all of the churches in town to participate together and be one with [the] faith community in New Plymouth,” she said.
Family activities including volleyball, a water balloon toss, and a variant of musical chairs using hula hoops instead of chairs. Several local church and business leaders, and community members coordinated the donation of food for the event, according to Danielle Haws.
Andy Hoch, also a Latter-day Saint, helped coordinate food donations for the event. Donation jars were placed at the event to help with costs for future events, as organizers hope to hold the event at different churches’ campuses in future years.
“It’s really great for us, just to be a part of the community and get together with everybody around,” said Hoch. “It’s our hope to make this small community, where we can do things like this, really come to life.”
Baker expressed that he wishes to keep the feeling of a strong community alive in New Plymouth through interfaith events such as this.
“We still live in a great country [and] we need to grow stronger as a community. We have the freedoms that our veterans died for to give us.”
“We live in a great town,” added Danielle Haws. “We are in rural America and we just wanted everybody of all faiths, or no faith at all, to come out and be together and fellowship and friendship with each other, and just have a great time … I believe love conquers all and that’s what we’re about.”
