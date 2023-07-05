NEW PLYMOUTH — Residents of New Plymouth gathered Monday evening to begin their Independence Day celebrations a day early, as the leadership of Westside Assembly of God hosted a community gathering ahead of the holiday. According to Westside Pastor John Baker, a crowd of approximately 300 people was anticipated for the event, which featured food and fun for local families.

“We just thought, me and Marc Haws and Danielle Haws and my wife … that we can get together and do something for the community,” said Baker in an interview Monday. “We’re just trying to draw the community in close and just let them know that, ‘Hey, let’s all just get together and have a good time on the 4th of July.’”



