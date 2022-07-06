FRUITLAND — Retired Dermatologist Carl Thornfeldt knew from the time he was a child that he wanted to be a doctor. Through his own experiences with skin diseases growing up, he realized that if he was going to find his way through them that he would need to be a part of the cure.
This is among the many experiences Thornfeldt shared with the newspaper in an interview June 30. His last day practicing at Fruitland’s CT Derm Clinic was May 13.
“I suffered from significant skin and allergy diseases when I was a child and a teen, “ said Thornfeldt. “I knew I wanted to be a doctor, since I was in sixth grade and that really stimulated me then to actually learn how to treat myself and prevent the diseases from recurring.”
As part of his training in dermatology, Thornfeldt enlisted in the U.S. Navy. His seven-year service would see him stationed in Scotland, where he first practiced general medicine.
“I felt that I could be a better specialist if I first did family practice … I also wanted to serve my country and so I joined the Navy in my second year of medical school.”
For a period of three years in the late 1970s, he practiced medicine at the U.S. nuclear submarine base in Holy Loch, Scotland.
“Then [I] went to University Hospital [at University of California, San Diego] to do my dermatology residency” from 1982-83.
Among his most memorable experiences in the Navy were caring for trauma patients and taking part in exercises around the time of the Iran Hostage Crisis in 1979. He said that for a period of time, he was the one doctor on the Holy Loch base.
“It was a great experience in the military, but I was glad I was able to get that done before I went into specialty training.”
Thornfeldt followed in his father’s footsteps as he, too, was a doctor. His family moved to the Western Treasure Valley in 1975, and since that time he has felt the call to serve in “small town America.”
“My uncle started practicing here [in Ontario] as an eye surgeon in May of 1972. So [my retirement] ends 50 years of Thornfeldt doctors here in the community.”
Thornfeldt began practicing dermatology in Ontario in 1983, before moving his practice to Fruitland in 2000.
Along the way, he said he discovered several new ways of treating various skin diseases, including advancements in how skin cancers are treated.
“The thing that I get the most satisfaction with is treating children who have dermatitis and eczema, and they and the families are really affected. When it’s more than 10% of the body surface area, it affects the entire family … [Treating] these itchy little children who can’t sleep and life is miserable for them, [to] get them well, get their skin clear, so they can sleep well and their families can sleep well” is what Thornfeldt considers most fulfilling.
He also enjoyed helping people with chronic diseases, such as psoriasis, rosacea and curing skin cancers.
“One of my philosophies here is not just treat the disease, but teach the patient how to prevent the disease from coming back and how to maintain long-term remission. In other words, I want their skin to be at optimum health. And it was that goal, to produce optimum health, to not only treat these diseases and prevent the side effects of the prescription medications, but put people into long-term remission to keep them clear. That’s what I wanted when I was afflicted.”
This led him to devote time to studying the causes of inflammation and skin biology. This led him to create the Epionce skin care line, which is presently available on multiple online stores. He also lays claim to the invention of several prescription treatments, including one medicine used in the treatment of HIV.
“Finacea, for rosacea … I invented that drug in 1989,” he said.
He has also appeared on the front covers of several scientific journals, as noted on the CT Derm website. He said he was offered chairmanships in several dermatology institutions, but chose to stay local because he cares about his community.
However, he is now attending to his own long-term health issues, attributed to his immune system. But even though he has now sold CT Derm to a new owner, Thornfeldt said he is not done with his research in dermatology. He plans to further research treatments and prevention of inflammatory diseases and skin cancers.
Thornfeldt expressed gratitude to his past clients and to the citizens of the valley for their support throughout his career here.
“Thank you so much for supporting me all these 38 and a half years and supporting CT Derm. I have developed a great team and that team is intact with Dr. Jared Scott [leading]. They will continue to do a great job and serve the community. I’m sorry that my health has deteriorated enough that I needed to sell the practice. I’m sorry that happened, I didn’t intend that to happen.”
